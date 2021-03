Redflow has agreed to supply biowaste specialist Anaergia with a 2 MWh energy storage system, while Perth-based Technology Metals has signed a deal with Japan's LE System to potentially make vanadium electrolyte in Australia.From pv magazine Australia Australian flow-battery specialist Redflow has won its biggest global contract yet after signing a $1.2 million agreement with California-based Anaergia, under which it will supply a 2 MWh energy storage system made up of 192 zinc-bromine flow batteries for an Anaergia facility in San Bernardino, California. Anaergia COO Yaniv Scherson said that ...

