Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Wie prophezeit: Neue Rallye losgetreten? Erneut große Kurschance...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A142QE ISIN: CY0106002112 Ticker-Symbol: E5S1 
Frankfurt
16.03.21
08:10 Uhr
3,800 Euro
-0,100
-2,56 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ATALAYA MINING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATALAYA MINING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,7203,98009:22
ACCESSWIRE
16.03.2021 | 08:08
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Director share sale and Director/PDMR Shareholding

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2021 / Atalaya Mining Plc (AIM:ATYM)(TSX:AYM), the European mining and development company, announces that it was notified on 15 March 2021, that Harry Liu, Director of the Company, had sold 44,628 ordinary shares in Atalaya at an average price of 214.7 pence per share.

Following the sale of these shares, Mr. Liu is interested in an aggregate of 400,083 ordinary shares of the Company representing 0.29% of the current issued share capital.

Set out below is the information required by Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014:

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Harry Liu

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Atalaya Mining Plc

b)

LEI

549300QNQPXVRXGXOX56

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Share disposal

CY0106002112

b)

Nature of the transaction

Share disposal

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

GBP 191.3 and 17,270 shares

GBP 200.0 and 10,010 shares

GBP 210.0 and 5,000 shares

GBP 234.0 and 36 shares

GBP 236.8 and 2,500 shares

GBP 263.0 and 4,992 shares

GBP 272.0 and 420 shares

GBP 272.0 and 4,400 shares

d)

Aggregated information

GBP 95,795

e)

Date of the transaction

25/11/2020 - 17,270 shares

26/11/2020 - 10,010 shares

27/11/2020 - 5,000 shares

24/12/2020 - 36 shares

04/01/2021 - 2,500 shares

08/01/2021 - 4,992 shares

29/01/2021 - 420 shares

01/02/2021 - 4,400 shares

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

Contacts:

SEC Newgate

Elisabeth Cowell / Adam Lloyd / Tom Carnegie

+ 44 20 3757 6880

4C Communications

Carina Corbett

+44 20 3170 7973

Canaccord Genuity

(NOMAD and Joint Broker)

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio

+44 20 7523 8000

BMO Capital Markets

(Joint Broker)

Tom Rider

+44 20 7236 1010

Peel Hunt LLP

(Joint Broker)

Ross Allister / David McKeown

+44 20 7418 8900

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. In addition, the Group has a phased, earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atalaya Mining PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/635684/Atalaya-Mining-PLC-Announces-Director-share-sale-and-DirectorPDMR-Shareholding

ATALAYA MINING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.