~ Plant&Co invests in Sire Bioscience and the two companies will collaborate to create the line of plant-based athlete focused food products ~

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2021) - Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. (CSE: VEGN) (FSE: VGP) (OTC PINK: VGANF) ("Plant&Co" or the "Company"), a modern health and wellness company curating delicious plant-based foods, today announced it has made an initial strategic investment through a recent non-brokered private placement in Sire Bioscience Inc. (CSE:SIRE) (CNSX:SIRE.CN) (OTC:BLLXF) (FSE: BR1B) (" SIRE "), a CPG life science company focused on the plant-based foods and supplements industry which recently acquired Denver-based PlantFuel, Inc. (" PlantFuel ").

"There is a great fit between Plant&Co and Sire Bioscience working to develop new and exciting plant-based food products for athletes and those with an active lifestyle," said Derek Ivany, Advisory Board Chairman, Plant&Co. "Plant-based diets are increasingly being adopted by both elite and regular athletes as documented in the film "The Games Changers". PlantFuel, a recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary of Sire Bioscience, has developed plant-based proteins to fuel athletes, which will form the basis of a line of fuel foods for athletes. This is a large and growing market, and the teams of Plant&Co and Sire Bioscience are positioned take significant market share."

"We made the investment in Sire BioScience to form a strategic alliance and leverage their 100% plant-based protein to develop a wide variety of plant-based food and products targeted at the athlete vertical," said Shawn Moniz, CEO of Plant&Co. "Sire BioSciences recently acquired PlantFuel who's goal is to become a leading plant-based company focused on producing plant-based food and product for athletes. We have an opportunity expand our market opportunities by creating fuel for all types of athletic endeavors. I would like to thank Mr. Ivany for his hard work of bringing our two companies together."

Sire's recent acquisition PlantFuel, is a private company focused on delivering plant fueled nutritional supplements to consumers. PlantFuel utilizes a multiapproach: a process including world-class formulations and using clinically proven, banned substance-free ingredients that do not compromise on flavour, digestion quality or performance output. Additionally, PlantFuel has developed plastic-free, Plant Fueled packaging for its products.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/77404_3a72682224d1db2b_001full.jpg

Plant&Co made a strategic investment of $100,000 by participating in the non-brokered private placement of Sire Bioscience Inc. ("Sire") which closed on March 12, 2021. The Company purchased an aggregate of 666,667 common shares (the "Sire Shares") of Sire at a price of $0.15 per Sire Share. The board of directors of the Company believes it is in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders to participate in early-stage investment opportunities to generate revenue for acquisitions and for general working capital purposes.

The two companies intend to form a strategic alliance and work together to develop plant-based health foods for elite athletes, weekend warriors, and those with an active lifestyle.

About Sire Bioscience

SIRE is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, and is managed by a group of successful entrepreneurs who have extensive experience in the areas of consumer-packaged goods, manufacturing, logistics, and distribution. SIRE is a CPG life science company focused on the plant-based foods and supplements industry.

About Plant&Co

Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. (CSE: VEGN) (FSE: VGP) (OTC PINK: VGANF) is modern health and wellness company curating delicious plant-based foods. For more information please visit: www.PlantandCo.com.

About Holy Crap Foods Inc.

At Holy Crap Foods Inc. our mission is to create products that create a healthy gut through simple, quality ingredients that ultimately feed the connection between gut and mind. Holy Crap is an organic breakfast cereal for today's consumer that expects their food to work hard for them. Our great tasting cereal helps maintain a healthy gut which creates a happy mind. For more information on the healthy and high-quality breakfast cereals visit: www.HolyCrap.com.

About YamChops

YamChops is a plant-based butcher shop based in Toronto, Ontario. Vegans, vegetarians, flexitarians and even meat enthusiasts love visiting the beautifully curated shop located in the heart of Toronto's food district. Whether customers sample YamChops' Tunaless "Tuna", Chick*n Schnitzel, Szechuan "Beef", Montreal Style "Steak", or browse their vegan grocery market assisted by its knowledgeable staff, customers will have an unforgettable experience at YamChops vegan butcher shop. YamChops' mission is to provide extraordinary plant-based foods and provide extraordinary service to its customers, with a vision to expand its plant based culinary experience and make YamChops the destination of choice for all consumers. For more product information please visit: www.YamChops.com. Interested entrepreneurs can find more information regarding YamChops franchising opportunities by visiting: https://yamchops.com/pages/franchise.

