Dienstag, 16.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Wie prophezeit: Neue Rallye losgetreten? Erneut große Kurschance...
WKN: A0DNAY ISIN: DE000A0DNAY5 Ticker-Symbol: ACX 
Xetra
16.03.21
09:34 Uhr
43,950 Euro
+1,150
+2,69 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
Dow Jones News
16.03.2021 | 08:31
109 Leser
bet-at-home (ACXX): Becoming less grey

Edison Investment Research Limited: bet-at-home (ACXX): Becoming less grey 
16-March-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
London, UK, 16 March 2021 
 
bet-at-home (ACXX): Becoming less grey 
bet-at-home (BAH) is an established European online sports betting and e-gaming provider. It largely operates in 
unregulated grey markets that are characterised by strong cash flow, although they also carry commensurately higher 
regulatory risks. BAH enters FY21 with less regulatory uncertainty than it has for a number of years, as its largest 
market, Germany (c 36% of revenue) transitions to a fully regulated market. Following better than expected FY20 results 
we upgrade our FY21 EBITDA estimate by 54%; we now assume some underlying growth from sporting events in FY21 and a 
more positive outlook for Germany than previously. The dividend yield of 4.1% looks attractive given the strong (net 
cash) balance sheet. 
 
On our upgraded forecasts, BAH trades at a P/E of 18.7x, which is towards the top of the peers that are not subject to 
takeover. The dividend yield of 4.1% is attractive relative to the peer group, which is well covered by earnings and 
looks conservative relative to BAH's free cash flow (FCF) generation and its strong balance sheet with net cash 
(excluding client money) of EUR50.9m. 
 
Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published. 
 
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website 
www.edisongroup.com 
About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the 
widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, 
family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the 
darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. 
Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. 
Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in 
Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. 
Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. 
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not 
solicitations to buy or sell any securities. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
