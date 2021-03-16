DJ Edison Investment Research Limited: bet-at-home (ACXX): Becoming less grey

Edison Investment Research Limited Edison Investment Research Limited: bet-at-home (ACXX): Becoming less grey 16-March-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- London, UK, 16 March 2021 bet-at-home (ACXX): Becoming less grey bet-at-home (BAH) is an established European online sports betting and e-gaming provider. It largely operates in unregulated grey markets that are characterised by strong cash flow, although they also carry commensurately higher regulatory risks. BAH enters FY21 with less regulatory uncertainty than it has for a number of years, as its largest market, Germany (c 36% of revenue) transitions to a fully regulated market. Following better than expected FY20 results we upgrade our FY21 EBITDA estimate by 54%; we now assume some underlying growth from sporting events in FY21 and a more positive outlook for Germany than previously. The dividend yield of 4.1% looks attractive given the strong (net cash) balance sheet. On our upgraded forecasts, BAH trades at a P/E of 18.7x, which is towards the top of the peers that are not subject to takeover. The dividend yield of 4.1% is attractive relative to the peer group, which is well covered by earnings and looks conservative relative to BAH's free cash flow (FCF) generation and its strong balance sheet with net cash (excluding client money) of EUR50.9m. Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: Russell Pointon +44 (0)20 3077 5700 consumer@edisongroup.com Sara Welford +44 (0)20 3077 5700 consumer@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1175648 16-March-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 16, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)