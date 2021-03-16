Worldclass innovation: Introducing the world's first smart sailing apparel by 878

BUDAPEST, Hungary, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hungarian brand,878 enters the international market for premium sailing apparel with its products that are designed, developed and manufactured in Hungary. These original clothing items address the unresolved issues of professional sailing and combine technological and material innovation to help increase the performance of both leisure sailors and professional athletes.

The development of sailboat racing has accelerated tremendously in recent years yet, the changes of clothing and protective equipment of sailors did not follow this pace, which brought many problems to the surface. Solution is provided by 878's clothes made of unique components and materials, which are rarely utilized on the market at the moment.

In these sailing apparel, sustainability, digital solutions, many years of product development and manufacturing technology is combined with material innovation. The products are made of graphene, a material that is ultra-lightweight yet flexible, stretchy, perfectly waterproof, stronger than steel, which, as a main feature, provides about the same feeling of heat at both 5 and 20 Celsius. The creators of the "super material" received a Nobel Prize in Physics in 2010. Moreover, the apparel can be perfectly made-to-measure thanks to the 3D body scan.

The Budapest-based company used a unique approach already during its planning phase, as it involved the sailing community, with which the most important needs of the athletes were mapped out.

Aiming to become a large-scale, world-class sportswear, in addition to material innovation and functionality, the design has also been given a significant role. "The 878 was created with the mission to securely adhere to an innovative approach and to the application of intelligent solutions in order to develop products that can reach 2% share of global sailing apparel market," said István Papp, CEO of 878.

Wearable innovation is reflected in this unique product: a digital, foldable display built in the jacket, to which an on-board unit transmits data from the boat instrument via bluetooth, and different data can be set up by the captain for the team.

The company also strives for sustainability: only chemical-free and environmentally friendly materials are used for manufacturing, water use is minimized, and part of the profits will be spent on water and ocean clean-up initiatives. 878 operates as a waste-free company thanks to their fully digitized production.

The ambassador of the 878 brand is Zsombor Berecz, World and European champion Hungarian sailor.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1454047/878_Sailing_Apparel.jpg