



Continuum Market and Kristina Bruhahn present ContinuumBlockLegs March Blockchain Legislation Summit, the global virtual summit monthly meeting series with upcoming dates kicking off Friday, March 19th, aims to foster U.S. State & Federal Bipartisanship and Global Cross-Border policy discussions and consensus to create safe harbors of commerce in blockchain.Bring your curiosity and connect with a global community through breakout sessions and networking receptions. Participate in main stage content and roundtables on blockchain policy, blockchain brands and product offerings, and the latest in blockchain and cryptocurrency investing.Participants will have the opportunity to listen to innovators, entrepreneurs, investors, and blockchain brands on the frontlines who have developed solutions to global issues at scale addressing payment gateway policy shaping the global economy, education, food security, climate change, space exploration, and more.United in the mission to create safe lanes of commerce faster than legislation has ever been crafted before, trusted blockchain brands actively want to work with State and Federal Legislators throughout the fast-paced 2021 docket.Continuum World Virtual Expo Hall and Virtual Reality networking ecosystems exist to expedite these critical conversations and connect to blockchain consumers.Expo Booths and Roundtables are available all weekend to foster discourse and collaboration.This Global Cross-Border and US Bipartisanship inclusive event is brought to you by DoRealGood and Continuum3000.Tickets are available at http://bit.ly/ContinuumBlockLegsMarch. Sign up today!Our audience consists of all levels of Blockchain Interested Consumers; Wall Street, Fund of Funds, Blockchain Brands, Blockchain Legislation & Thought Leaders, Crypto Celebrities, Blockchain Newbies, Blockchain Accredited Education and more.Continuum Market evaluates Blockchain products called Cryptocurrencies, identifying their underlying asset attributes and resulting behaviors in consumer adoption and trading markets.For three years, Continuum Markets has identified Crypto Correlations to Global & US economy indicators such as VIX, Nasdaq 100, SP 500, Libor, Nikkei 225, Futures & Open Interest, GDP for US, EU, Brexit, China, GCC/MENA, Precious Metals, Edible & Non-Edible Commodities. Dashboards & APIs coming in Q2 2021.Continuum uses data science and natural language processing to create beautiful and easy to understand dashboards and analytics so you can benefit from our insights.For more information visit www.continuum.market