Parsley Box is a leading UK direct to consumer (D2C) provider of ambient ready meals, targeting customers aged over 60 years. Its differentiated product offer and high level of customer service that are geared to maximising customer convenience provide a clear opportunity to grow its customer base and their level of spend with the company in structural growth markets. Management expects its capital-light business model will enable it to scale its product range to enhance its appeal to existing and new customers, and also enter new geographies.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...