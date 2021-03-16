The LYCRA Company, a global leader in sustainable fiber solutions for the apparel industry, has completed the Higg Facility Environmental Module (FEM) self-assessment at all six of its LYCRA fiber manufacturing sites. The robust impact assessment which reviews environmental management systems, energy use, emissions, water usage, wastewater, and waste and chemical management at the facility level helps manufacturing locations establish an environmental baseline to pursue continuous improvement.

The LYCRA Company's Maydown site is one of the company's six sites that has completed Higg Facility Environmental Module (FEM) self-assessment (Photo: Business Wire)

The LYCRA Company's Maydown site, located in the North West of Northern Ireland, piloted the module more than a year ago. Based on initial learnings, the remaining five production facilities completed self-assessments simultaneously.

"I would like to thank all of the sites and the team that assisted them for their efforts in achieving this significant milestone," said Gary Huffman, director of operations excellence, The LYCRA Company. "Having all sites complete the module underscores our commitment to manufacturing excellence across a broad variety of sustainability parameters and gives us a framework for future improvements."

Modules posted to the Higg portal in December 2020 and can now be shared securely with customers upon request through the Higg platform, offering insights into The LYCRA Company's sustainability performance and reinforcing its commitment to transparency.

Nish Vasavada, global director of environment, health and safety (EHS) for The LYCRA Company, said his team is developing a plan for an approved independent third party to audit the site modules this year. "This would give us confirmation of our performance and likely provide new insights as to how and where we can improve," Vasavada noted.

The Higg Index suite of tools was developed by The Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC). The Higg FEM gives manufacturers, brands and retailers a clear, holistic picture of facility-specific environmental performance and impacts. Assessments help identify and scale opportunities for sustainability improvementsthat protect the well-being of factory workers, local communities and the environment. The LYCRA Company, the only spandex (elastane) producer member of the SAC, plays an active role on several sub-committees of the coalition.

Third-party assessments like the Higg FEM are a key component of The LYCRA Company's sustainability platform, Planet Agenda, which spans all aspects of business operations through three core pillars: corporate responsibility, manufacturing excellence and product sustainability. Additional certifications include Global Recycled Standard (GRS) certification of the company's EcoMade family of recycled products; Standard 100 certification by OEKO-TEX for LYCRA, LYCRA T400, COOLMAX and THERMOLITE fibers; and Cradle to Cradle Certified Product Standard Material Health Certificates (Gold Level) for 25 LYCRA fiber products.

About The LYCRA Company

The LYCRA Company innovates and produces fiber and technology solutions for the apparel and personal care industries. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, The LYCRA Company is recognized worldwide for its innovative products, technical expertise, and unmatched marketing support. The LYCRA Company owns leading consumer and trade brands: LYCRA, LYCRA HyFit, LYCRA T400, COOLMAX, THERMOLITE, ELASPAN, SUPPLEX, and TACTEL. The LYCRA Company's legacy stretches back to 1958 with the invention of the original spandex yarn, LYCRA fiber. Today, The LYCRA Company focuses on adding value to its customers' products by developing unique innovations designed to meet the consumer's need for comfort and lasting performance. For more information, visit www.thelycracompany.com.

