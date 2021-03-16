The Global Leader in Below-the-Waist Grooming Adds the Most Successful Football Club of the Republic of Ireland to Its Coveted Sports Marketing Portfolio

On par with its unprecedented global expansion, MANSCAPED, the premier and leading men's below-the-waist grooming company, has added another iconic team to its discerning sports marketing roster. The first Irish sports organization to join MANSCAPED's partnership family is the Shamrock Rovers Football Club widely known as the most decorated club of the League of Ireland Premier Division, the most successful club in the Republic of Ireland. With 18 League of Ireland titles and a record 25 FAI Cups under their belts, all the players need now is a fresh pregame grooming routine in order to clinch the title this season...

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210316005251/en/

MANSCAPED's first Irish sports partnership has been announced, just in time for St. Patrick's Day. The global grooming company is proud to welcome Shamrock Rovers as its newest partner. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"We're excited to be working with such a storied and decorated club as the Shamrock Rovers. Our team of football fanatics will be cheering on the Rovers all season long, while amplifying the partnership on and off the field," said Paul Tran, Founder and CEO of MANSCAPED. "Since launching in Ireland last fall, we have generated a strong set of customers and fans in the market, as well as throughout the European Union. We look forward to augmenting MANSCAPED's Irish presence and engaging with the club's extensive network and fanbase."

"Shamrock Rovers F.C. is delighted to partner with MANSCAPED ahead of the 2021 season. This partnership marks our first official male grooming partner at the club, and we are delighted to have the MANSCAPED team on board," said Rían Wogan, Commercial Partnership Manager of Shamrock Rovers. "MANSCAPED is an internationally recognized brand with a history of major sports partnerships with organizations and teams such as the UFC, San Francisco 49ers, and Wolverhampton Wanderers, and are now adding Ireland's most successful football club to its commercial partner portfolio."

Tallaght Stadium, located in the heart of South Dublin, Ireland, has been freshly cut for the highly anticipated 2021 season. The finishing touch? Proper adornment of MANSCAPED's logo, a symbol that has become synonymous with major sports arenas, stadiums, and events worldwide. In addition to the signage and other advertising integrations, there will be a number of entertaining competitions and promotions for supporters to engage with the brands across digital media platforms. The final surprise and delight will be fan trial. That's right: Rovers' devoted fans will have a chance to win MANSCAPED's premium products for themselves so they, too, can elevate their grooming game.

The hype about the partnership was palpable at the Rovers' President's Cup match last Friday on their home turf, which now proudly reps the bold partner logo. With new grooming regimes, that surely unlock confidence and courage among the squad, the Rovers will take on the St. Patrick's Athletic at Tallaght Stadium this Friday, March 19, for the official kickoff to the 2021 Premier Division. MANSCAPED is excited to celebrate St. Patrick's Day week with a beer and authentic WeAreRovers chant from across the pond.

About Shamrock Rovers, F.C.:

Shamrock Rovers is the most successful club in the Republic of Ireland. In addition to a record 18 League of Ireland titles, including four in a row from 1984-1987, and a record 25 FAI Cups, Rovers have supplied more players to the Republic of Ireland national football team than any other club. Founded in Ringsend, Dublin in 1899, Rovers won the League title at their first attempt in the 1922-23 season and established themselves as Republic of Ireland's most successful club by 1949, winning 44 major trophies. They were the first Irish team to compete in a European competition and first to qualify for the group stages of the Europa League. Shamrock Rovers have been based in Tallaght since 2009.

About MANSCAPED:

Founded by Paul Tran in 2016, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED is the global leader in men's grooming and hygiene below-the-waist. The product range includes only the best tools, formulations, and accessories for a simple, effective, and elevated male grooming routine. MANSCAPED offers a one-stop-shop at manscaped.com and direct-to-consumer shipping in more than 30 countries, spanning the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Norway, and Switzerland. Select products and unique bundles can also be found on Amazon with Prime and pickup options available. Retail placement includes Target and Best Buy locations throughout the U.S., with further domestic and international retailers coming soon. For more information, visit the website or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Triller.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210316005251/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Allison Frazier, Director of Public Relations MANSCAPED, Inc.

allison@manscaped.com

925-216-2791