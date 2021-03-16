Rokt appoints Chief Product Officer to accelerate transformation of e-commerce

Rokt continues to invest in strengthening the team with the appointment of Hunter Yaw

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokt , the global leader in e-commerce technology, today announced the addition of Hunter Yaw as Chief Product Officer. Yaw will lead Rokt's product development and play a central role in Rokt's product strategy and roadmap evolution. Yaw joins the team at an exciting time, as Rokt continues its global expansion after its recent US$80M Series D funding and the rapid acceleration of e-commerce during 2020 and 2021.

Prior to Rokt, Hunter built and led the product and partnerships teams at Loadsmart, a startup working to digitize the logistics market in North America, and held several positions in the Product team at Shapeways, a 3D printing startup based in New York. He entered the tech space at a travel startup in Moscow where he ran their partnership with Airbnb, and subsequently built and sold his own startup providing data for restaurants.

CEO Bruce Buchanan remarked on this appointment, "Hunter has the unique product visionary skills required to tackle the complex problems we are solving in the Transaction Moment. I am excited to have him on board as the Chief Product Officer as we continue such strong momentum in making e-commerce smarter, faster and better."

"I am thrilled to be at Rokt and to be driving a cutting-edge, disruptive e-commerce product," said Yaw. "The culture at Rokt is clearly focused on solving clients' problems with versatile technology solutions. My passion for, and deep experience in, product development will allow me to enhance Rokt's already strong product portfolio. I am looking forward to working with the team to help drive the company to the next stage of growth."

Rokt continues to invest in strengthening the executive team. Rokt has transformed e-commerce in 16 countries by using AI to serve up personalized and relevant experiences when consumers are buying online, unlocking the hidden potential in every Transaction Moment

ABOUT ROKT

Rokt is the global leader in e-commerce technology, powering the Transaction Moment of best-in-class companies including Live Nation, Groupon, Staples, Lands' End, Fanatics, GoDaddy, Vistaprint, and HelloFresh. Rokt's mission: To make e-commerce smarter, faster, and better.

Through its proprietary technology, Rokt enables its e-commerce clients to increase brand engagement and unlock new revenues in the Transaction Moment, allowing them to stay ahead of their competition while delivering a superior and individualized experience for each customer.

Founded in Australia, the company now operates in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Spain, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Japan. Learn more at rokt.com.

