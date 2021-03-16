Achieve Life Sciences, Inc.: Achieve Life Sciences to Participate in M-Vest and Maxim Group Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference

Presenting Innovative Small and Mid-Cap Companies in Healthcare, Industrials, Electric Vehicles, TMT, and Consumer Products

SEATTLE, WA and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2021 / Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company committed to the global development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction, today announced that John Bencich, Achieve's Chief Executive Officer, has been invited to present at the Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference, presented by M-Vest and Maxim Group.

The conference will take place on March 17 to 19 from 9:00 am-5:00 pm EDT featuring roundtable discussions, issuer presentations, fireside chats, and live Q&A with company CEOs moderated by Maxim Research Analysts. To learn more about attending, visit https://www.m-vest.com/events/2021-emerging-growth-virtual-conference.

About Achieve and Cytisinicline

Tobacco use is currently the leading cause of preventable death that is responsible for more than eight million deaths worldwide and nearly half a million deaths in the U.S. annually.1,2 More than 87% of lung cancer deaths, 61% of all pulmonary disease deaths, and 32% of all deaths from coronary heart disease are attributable to smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke.2

Achieve's focus is to address the global smoking health and nicotine addiction epidemic through the development and commercialization of cytisinicline.

Cytisinicline is a plant-based alkaloid with a high binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. It is believed to aid in smoking cessation by interacting with nicotine receptors in the brain by reducing the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms and by reducing the reward and satisfaction associated with smoking.

Cytisinicline is an investigational product candidate being developed for treatment of nicotine addiction, and has not been approved by the FDA for any indication in the U.S.

ABOUT M-VEST

M Vest LLC is an online investment bank and digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders to share information and access investment opportunities through capital raisings of Regulation D and Regulation A Offerings. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in New York City, M-Vest provides insights on current equity market trends, hosts presentations from public companies, and provides access to capital for emerging growth companies. M-Vest hosts live conferences and webinars featuring CEOs discussing the latest developments in their industries. M Vest LLC is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), is a member of FINRA and SIPC, and is a sister company of Maxim Group LLC.

ABOUT MAXIM GROUP

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB). Member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com.

Event Media Contact

Beth Amorosi, AMO Communications

beth@ammocomm.com

917-208-7489

Achieve Media Contact

Glenn Silver

Glenn.Silver@Finnpartners.com

(646) 871-8485

Achieve Investor Relations Contact

Jason Wong

jwong@bplifescience.com

(415) 375-3340 ext. 4

References

1 World Health Organization. WHO Report on the Global Tobacco Epidemic, 2019. Geneva: World Health Organization, 2017.

2 U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The Health Consequences of Smoking - 50 Years of Progress. A Report of the Surgeon General, 2014.

SOURCE: Achieve Life Sciences, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/635593/Achieve-Life-Sciences-to-Participate-in-M-Vest-and-Maxim-Group-Inaugural-Emerging-Growth-Virtual-Conference