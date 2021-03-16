Alphamin Resources offers rare exposure to immediate positive cash flow from a metal both Rio Tinto and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology regard as being the most likely to benefit from the widespread electrification of transport networks and the world economy. Fortuitously, Alphamin's Bisie tin mine in the north-eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is hitting its stride at just the moment that the tin price is being forced upwards in the biggest squeeze in decades, providing it with a golden opportunity to repay debt and even to consider making distributions to shareholders as early as next year.

