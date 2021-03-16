Casino Guardian Releases New Report: 'Why Do Brits Spend So Much on Gambling?'

VARNA, Bulgaria, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent figures released by the British watchdog, the UKGC, revealed the local gambling industry has generated over £14 billion in gross gaming yield between April 2019 and March 2020. While this represents a nominal decrease of 0.6% compared to the previous year, gambling remains prevalent in the country.

The gambling regulator commissioned a survey for September 2020, whose results were equally unsettling. The question arises how much money do Brits feed into their local gambling industry. Perhaps more important is the question why does the general public in the UK gamble so much?

Casino Guardian, a media website focused on the UK gambling industry, attempts to answer these questions in its latest report titled Why Do Brits Spend So Much on Gambling?. It is accompanied by exhaustive information about the gambling habits and expenditures of the local population. The information is arranged in tabular form, allowing readers to see the data clearly.

The report starts by introducing readers to the scope and size of the UK gambling industry in terms of GGY (Gross Gambling Yield). Despite the revenue drop landbased operations suffered due to the coronavirus pandemic, the industry shows no signs of slowing down.

Casino Guardian's report also sheds light on the local population's frequency of gambling. It shows that 22.2% of Brits have gambled two or more times per week for the year to September 2020. Also featured is information about how Brits gamble.

Casino Guardian pinpoints two potential reasons for these trends in its report, starting with the prevalence of gambling venues in the country (10,098 at the moment of writing). The report tackles the subject of gambling as part of the British culture and history.

Last but not least, Casino Guardian addresses the latest regulatory measures the British government has taken to protect the population from the harms of gambling. These include a credit card ban on gambling transactions and cuts on the maximum FOBT stakes.

