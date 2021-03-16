NMS Consulting, Inc.: NMS Consulting Enters Turkey Region With Acquisition of Management Consulting Firm, Softforay Dijital

Mr. Aykut Cakir Appointed, Managing Director, Partner, and Head of Turkey for NMS Consulting

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2021 / NMS Consulting, Inc. ("NMS"), a global management consulting and strategic advisory firm, announced today that it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire Softforay Dijital Donumsum A.S. ("Softforay"), an Istanbul, Turkey-based end to end management consulting firm specializing in Organizational Architecture, Business Processes and Management, Information Systems Management, Human Resources, Risk Management, Financial Audit, M&A, Government Incentive Preparations and Corporate Board Services. NMS has also obtained a minority stake in Softforay's parent company, Softeconomics Yazilim Ve Danismanlik A.S. ("Softeconomics"). Softecoconomics, also headquartered in Istanbul, is an integrated service provider and reseller of ERP and Accounting Software programs providing consulting services for implantation and training for users. In addition, Softeconomics develops software for specific needs for the customers for integration and reporting purposes.

NMS is also pleased to announce that as part of the transaction closing, Softforay will become known as NMS Consulting (Turkey) A.S. and that it has appointed Mr. Aykut Cakir as Managing Director, Partner, and Head of Turkey, where he will continue to lead the team of 19 professionals in the firm's Istanbul office.

Mr. Cakir is a seasoned operations and consulting veteran. Following his formal education at the University of North Carolina and becoming a Certified Management Accountant in 1995, he held senior positions in leading global companies such as Procter & Gamble, Roche Pharmaceuticals, Deere & Company (John Deere), Sabanci Holding, Linde Gas, and Gulf Cryo. Throughout his professional career, Mr. Cakir has worked and gained extensive cross-cultural and functional experience in the USA, Europe, Middle East, and Turkey. Upon returning to Turkey, Mr. Cakir co-founded Softeconomics and its subsidiary, Softforay, growing these organizations to a team of 19 professionals. The organizations serve a client base located in Turkey, Bulgaria, Kosovo, and Albania, as well as completing major state e-transformation projects in Turkey.

Mr. Cakir is also an Adjunct Professor at Beykent University, where he teaches Project Management, Decision Making Techniques; Financial Analysis in State and Private Hospitals, as well as Management of Emergency Services in Hospitals. He also has an internationally accredited article published on the subject of "Financial impact of Palliative Care," which was presented in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, in November 2020.

"We are very excited to welcome Aykut and his entire team to the NMS Consulting organization," said Trevor M. Saliba, Managing Partner at NMS. "The Softforay team addition continues our strong growth trajectory, expanding the firm's global reach to fifteen offices. The Istanbul office team will serve as a foundational regional hub for the intrinsic synergies in both growing new clients for the firm inside of the Turkey market and surrounding region and also supporting the firm's existing European and Middle-Eastern based clients who have a presence in the region."

Aykut Cakir, Managing Director, Partner, and Head of Turkey, said, "I strongly believe both firms have the correct DNA for this partnership. This strategic cooperation alignment under NMS-Turkey will be offering value-added services in investment, management, growth, merger, savings, R&D, and design, whilst providing economic access to a global experience for companies and public institutions in Turkey as well as in the surrounding geography."

Deal terms for the transaction were not been disclosed, however, the transaction is anticipated to be finalized before April 15, 2021. NMS Consulting is being advised by its internal global M&A team and its legal advisor, Norton Rose Fulbright, on the transaction.

About NMS Consulting

NMS Consulting is a global strategic advisory and management consulting firm focused on delivering client solutions across four business units: management consulting, corporate advisory, strategic communications, and tax advisory. The firm provides strategic counsel to private and public companies, governments, philanthropic organizations, and the individuals who lead them.

For more information, please visit www.nmsconsulting.com.

