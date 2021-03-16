Fury Gold Mines: Fury Appoints Tim Clark to the Board and Jeffrey Mason as Lead Director

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2021 / Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSX:FURY)(NYSE American:FURY) ("Fury" or the "Company") announced today the appointment of Mr. Tim Clark, MBA, to the Board of Directors ("Board") as an independent director, effective immediately. In addition, the Company has appointed Jeffrey Mason, CPA, ICD.D, as Lead Director.

Mr. Clark brings 23 years of global capital markets experience with numerous US, European and Canadian banks, including Barclays Capital, National Bank Financial, Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank and most recently BMO Capital Markets, where he held the role of Managing Director, Institutional Equity Sales. Over the years, he has developed strong working relationships with Tier 1 institutional investors throughout the United States providing corporate strategy, and peer and financial analysis and insights on corporates within the materials, commodities and mining sectors. Mr. Clark holds a Bachelor of Economics from the University of Massachusetts (Amherst) and a Master of Business Administration in Finance and Accounting from Vanderbilt University.

Mr. Mason joined the Fury Board upon the Company's formation in October 2020 bringing with him extensive experience in the exploration, development, construction and operation of precious and base metals projects in the Americas, Asia and Africa, including 15 years as a principal, Board director and chief financial officer at the Hunter Dickinson group of companies. He began his career with Deloitte LLP as a Charted Professional Accountant (CPA), followed by six years at Barrick Gold Corporation. Most recently, he served as Chair of the Board and interim chief executive officer of Great Panther Mining. Mr. Mason currently serves as an independent director of Torq Resources Inc., Tier One Silver Inc. and Sombrero Resources Inc.

Blair Schultz, who served as a Board director and member of Fury's Audit Committee, has resigned from the Board. Mr. Schultz was instrumental in the formation of Fury in 2020, which included the acquisition of Eastmain Resources where he served as interim chief executive officer at the time and has contributed to Fury's vision and growth strategy.

"As we position Fury for the next phase of growth, we are pleased to welcome Tim Clark to our Board. Tim brings extensive global capital markets experience within the mining sector, which will compliment and support many of Fury's growth strategies. Tim's Board involvement and input will further on-going efforts to broaden visibility and diversify the Company's shareholder base," commented Ivan Bebek, Chair of Fury. "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Blair for his contributions to Fury's Board, especially during the Auryn-Eastmain transaction and transition."

About Fury Gold Mines Limited

Fury Gold Mines Limited is a Canadian-focused exploration and development company positioned in three prolific mining regions across the country. Led by a management team and board of directors with proven success in financing and developing mining assets, Fury intends to grow and advance its multi-million-ounce gold platform through project development and potential new discoveries. Fury is committed to upholding the highest industry standards for corporate governance, environmental stewardship, community engagement and sustainable mining. For more information on Fury Gold Mines, visit www.furygoldmines.com.

