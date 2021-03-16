The Law Office of David A. Fernandez, P.C. Success Rate for Appeals from Justice Court is over 95%

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2021 / Texas consumer attorney David A. Fernandez and the Houston law firm The Law Office of David A. Fernandez, P.C. helps defendants navigate "small claims courts."

With so many struggling financially over the last year due to Covid-19, and are unable to pay bills or rent/mortgages after losing jobs, The Law Office of David A. Fernandez, P.C.offers help to those facing debt.

Texas has several different kinds of trial courts: District courts, county courts, and justice courts (sometimes called "small claims courts"). "We understand the nature of the justice courts and how individual defendants often have difficulty there. We know how to help our clients navigate these courts expeditiously," said Fernandez.

The Law Office of David A. Fernandez, P.C. has had considerable success in representing debtors in appeals to the Harris County county courts. Between 2019 and 2020, the firm represented clients in twenty-three appeals de novo in all four of the county courts at law in Harris County. The firm won twenty-one of those appeals, a success rate of 95.20 percent.

In addition, The Law Office of David A. Fernandez, P.C. has a well established record of consistent success in helping defendants being sued by creditors. While every case is unique and there is never a guarantee as to its outcome, the firm has built a reputation for professional assistance to debtors and an ability to defend their claims as successfully as possible in all the levels of courts in Harris County Texas.

Statistically, defendants tend to lose collection cases filed in justice courts. As an example, in December, 2020 alone, in Harris County Justice Court Precinct 1, Place 1, creditors won judgments against defendants in all twenty-nine cases the court heard. Overall, creditors win the great majority of their cases in all sixteen justice courts.

If a defendant loses in justice court, he can appeal the decision to the county court at law. Before a defendant can do this, however, he or she must file a bond in the amount of two times the amount of the judgment, or file a statement of inability to afford the bond payment. This appeal is called a "de novo" appeal, meaning that it is an entirely new lawsuit. County court judges are attorneys and the rules of civil procedure and rules of evidence apply; this gives a defendant much more of a chance at receiving a fair outcome on the lawsuit. What happened in the justice court has no bearing on the case in county court.

If you have been sued by a creditor or you believe you will be, please contact The Law Office of David A. Fernandez, P.C. at 713-893-3244 for a free consultation to see if the firm can help you.

About David A. Fernandez, The Law Office of David A. Fernandez, P.C.

David A. Fernandez focuses his practice on debt defense, bankruptcy, fraud, personal injury, business litigation and wrongful death. He is a member of the Texas Bar Association, Consumer Law Section of the Texas State Bar Association, and State Bar of Texas. For more information, please call 713-893-3244, or visit www.yourhoustonconsumerattorney.com. The law office is located at 2190 N. Loop West, Suite 102, Houston, TX 77018.

For media inquiries, please call the NALA at 805.650.6121, ext. 361.

SOURCE: David A. Fernandez

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/635529/The-Law-Office-of-David-A-Fernandez-PC-Success-Rate-for-Appeals-from-Justice-Court-is-over-95