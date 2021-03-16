GlobeX Data Ltd.: As Cyberattacks Create Damage to the Biotechnology Sector, Stem Cell Therapy Company Hemostemix Selects GlobeX Data for its Sekur Encrypted Email and Messaging Solution

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased announce that it has received an order for its Sekur encrypted messaging and secure email platform, from Hemostemix Inc., a publicly traded autologous stem cell therapy company.

Hemostemix, which is in advanced stages of its research in stem cell therapy, has been looking for an alternative to Microsoft Office365 for a secure and private communications solution in order to communicate with regulatory authorities, such as the United States Food and Drug Administration, in light of several news that surfaced about catastrophic breaches on Microsoft Exchange Servers and Microsoft Business Email.

Several articles such as the ones on Bloomberg and ThreatPost have surfaced lately and have created a global crisis among businesses worldwide. According to the articles, the attack, which Microsoft has said started with a Chinese government-backed hacking group, has so far claimed at least 60,000 known victims globally, according to a former senior U.S. official with knowledge of the investigation. The rapidly escalating attack came months after the SolarWinds breaches and drew the concern of U.S. national security officials. On February 19 2021, ThreatPost this article announcing the theft of the Microsoft Exchange and Azure Cloud Source code as part of the larger SolarWinds breach. On March 15 2021, an article on GeekWire.com stated that Microsoft 365 authentication issue caused Microsoft Teams and other services to go down.

Hemostemix, and other biotechnology and medical research companies, need a secure and private communications platform to communicate within their organizations and outside of their organizations, such as federal agencies and other research and governmental organizations.

Sekur, which includes SekurMessenger as part of a bundle of email, messaging and file transfer into one app solutions, includes the Company's latest SekurMail technology, which includes proprietary anti-phishing and privacy feature called SekurSend®. SekurSend® lets a user send an email to any other recipient, whether they have Sekur or not, in full privacy and security as the email never leaves Sekur's encrypted email servers based in Switzerland. The recipient can then click on the notification and reply in the same manner using SekurReply®, without the recipient having to register for a Sekur account. The sender can also decide to protect any email sent by adding a password to open it, a read-limit and a self-destruct timer as well. Sending an email with the SekurSend® feature allows the senders and recipients to add limitless size attachments to the emails without crowding the recipients' email box. This also eliminates BEC attacks for businesses and email phishing attacks. Additionally, SekurMail includes full control of email delivery, automatic data export for large Enterprises and an automatic Data Loss Prevention technology ("DLP") with real time continuous archiving.

SekurMessenger eliminates many of the privacy and security risks by not only not requiring a phone number, which would divulge a user's phone device ID, but also by not social engineering a user's phone or computer contact list and infecting the contacts by default as well, eliminating a huge loophole in security and privacy. SekurMessenger issues each user a username and a SM number. The SM number is the contact ID a user would disclose in order for other SM users to be added. The service comes with a self-destruct timer and other features as well, including GlobeX's proprietary VirtualVaults and HeliX technologies with all data stored in Swiss hosted encrypted servers.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data said: "With Microsoft now being breached on its Exchange on-premise business email servers, the cyber hackers have devised a way through their theft of the Microsoft source code, to reach all business emails globally. As we are not connected, and never have been connected, to AWS, Microsoft Azure or Google Cloud platforms, commonly referred to as "Big Tech", we can offer a truly independent, private and secure means of communications through our proprietary technology and our secure servers based in Switzerland. Biotech and medical research businesses, who hold vast amounts of intellectual property stored in the cloud and in email communications, are a prime target of cyber criminals. GlobeX, with its Sekur platform for email and messaging, protects both the sender and recipient with its SekurSend technology and this is what Hemostemix needed as they communicate with the United States FDA and other federal organizations. Hemostemix can now focus on its research to improve and save himan lives, instead of worrying about having their research stolen by cyber hackers. GlobeX is planning to approach more biotech and medical research companies, in order to offer them the protection and privacy they deserve for their valuable data. We are honored to have been chosen by Hemostemix and proud to know that we are now protecting their valuable data, which will lead to the betterment of human life."

Thomas Smeenk, President and CEO of Hemostemix Inc. stated:" As we near completion and reporting of the results of the HS 12 - 01 clinical trial, Sekur provides Hemostemix with the ultimate encrypted email security that enables us to send no size limit attachments to contractors and comply with regulator's secure communication standards."

GlobeX's Data privacy solutions are all hosted in Switzerland, protecting users' data from any outside data intrusion requests. In Switzerland, the right to privacy is guaranteed in article 13 of the Swiss Federal Constitution. The Federal Act on Data Protection ("FADP") of 19 June 1992 (in force since 1993) has set up a strict protection of privacy by prohibiting virtually any processing of personal data which is not expressly authorized by the data subjects. The protection is subject to the authority of the Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner.

Under Swiss federal law, it is a crime to publish information based on leaked "secret official discussions." In 2010 the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland found that IP addresses are personal information and that under Swiss privacy laws they may not be used to track Internet usage without the knowledge of the individuals involved.

About GlobeX Data Ltd.

GlobeX Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

About Hemostemix

Hemostemix is a publicly traded autologous stem cell therapy company, founded in 2003. A winner of the World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer Award, the Company developed and is commercializing its lead product ACP-01 for the treatment of CLI, PAD, Angina, Ischemic Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Cardiomyopathy and other conditions of ischemia. ACP-01 has been used to treat over 300 patients, and it is the subject of a randomized, placebo-controlled, double blind trial of its safety and efficacy in patients with advanced critical limb ischemia who have exhausted all other options to save their limb from amputation.

On October 21, 2019, the Company announced the results from its Phase II CLI trial abstract presentation entitled "Autologous Stem Cell Treatment for CLI Patients with No Revascularization Options: An Update of the Hemostemix ACP-01 Trial With 4.5 Year Follow-up" which noted healing of ulcers and resolution of ischemic rest pain occurred in 83% of patients, with outcomes maintained for up to 4.5 years.

The Company owns 91 patents across five patent families titled: Regulating Stem Cells, In Vitro Techniques for use with Stem Cells, Production from Blood of Cells of Neural Lineage, and Automated Cell Therapy. For more information, please visit www.hemostemix.com.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions.

