Neurosity Launches the Crown

Wearable Device That Puts Users in Control of Their Focus and Flow

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2021 / Neurosity® today introduced the Crown, a breakthrough EEG wearable device that packs a computer into an ultra-portable, 8.8-ounce design that rests easily and comfortably on the crown of your head. It runs Neurosity's Music Shift app to help users attain and sustain an optimal flow state for higher productivity.

"With Crown, Neurosity has invented a whole new category of wearable EEG focus device that lets you take control of your focus no matter where you go," said Alex Castillo, Co-founder at Neurosity. "With Crown, users will understand how to shift into focus and stay there."

Neurosity Music Shift App and Spotify

The app simply plugs into each Crown user's Spotify profile to identify the music that syncs with their focus and boosts productivity.

Next Generation of EEG Hardware

Crown represents the next generation of our hardware, formerly known as "Notion". The new form factor is smaller and features flexible rubber sensors with the lowest noise floor and the best signal-to-noise ratio ever in a consumer device.

The Crown's computing module is as powerful as a MacBook Air. With a quad-core 1.8Gz CPU, the Crown is able to get thousands of data points from the brain every second without losing data in transmission. The new sensor configuration includes access to the visual cortex completing coverage to all four lobes of the brain.

Neurosity has spent three years focused on human interface design to make Crown the easiest to use EEG wearable ever. The new Crown hardware features Near-field Communication (NFC) for fast pairing. Simply tap the back of the device with your smartphone, and the connection is instantly made.

Haptic motors gently vibrate to let you know when the device needs to be charged. The new charging stand makes it easy for the device to fully charge in 30 minutes while you are taking a break.

The Neurosity Operating System

The Crown runs the Neurosity Operating System and makes it simple for users to get frequent updates with improvements and new features. The Linux-based OS connects to the internet to integrate with smartphones, computers, and other internet connected devices. The Crown's N3 chipset is powerful enough to run machine learning code for personalized focus insights.

Neurosity is the first company to create EEG hardware that is secure and private by design. The Neurosity Operating System features state-of-the-art privacy with authentication, authorization, and data encryption embedded into the hardware. "Traditional brain-computer interfaces openly broadcast the brain activity to any device without authenticating or authorizing the user. We thought of a better way and created the Neurosity Chipset to offer users the privacy they deserve," said AJ Keller, CEO at Neurosity.

App Developers

The Crown is available to app developers that want to create the next generation of neuro apps. With the Neurosity SDK, developers are able to build neuro-driven applications for the web, desktop, mobile, and XR platforms. Companies like Drowzee are already undergoing clinical trials for treating insomnia with the Crown.

Pricing & Availability

The Crown is available for pre-order starting today and will be shipping in May and available on the Neurosity website (https://neurosity.co).

Neurosity launched the first personal brain computer, Notion 1, in 2019 and has now reinvented the brain computer once more with the Crown. Neurosity is committed to helping consumers unlock their potential and achieve more. The company works with neuroscientists from the University of California Berkeley and developers creating apps for real-world solutions. For more information visit neurosity.co.

