Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Wie prophezeit: Neue Rallye losgetreten? Erneut große Kurschance...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: CBK100 ISIN: DE000CBK1001 Ticker-Symbol: CBK 
Xetra
16.03.21
12:45 Uhr
5,208 Euro
-0,056
-1,06 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,2025,23013:00
5,2125,24013:00
Dow Jones News
16.03.2021 | 12:19
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Commerzbank's Chairman of the Supervisory Board Hans-Jörg Vetter resigns from office due to health reasons

DJ Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Commerzbank's Chairman of the Supervisory Board Hans-Jörg Vetter resigns from office due to health reasons 

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB) 
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Commerzbank's Chairman of the Supervisory Board Hans-Jörg Vetter resigns from office 
due to health reasons 
16-March-2021 / 11:46 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Hans-Jörg Vetter today has informed the Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors Manfred Knof that he will resign 
from the Supervisory Board of Commerzbank AG by the end of the day due to health reasons. Until a successor is elected, 
Deputy Chairman Uwe Tschäge will handle the tasks of the Supervisory Board Chairman. 
**** 
Disclaimer 
This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical 
facts. In this release, these statements concern inter alia the expected future business of Commerzbank, efficiency 
gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for an increase in value of Commerzbank 
as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and information. 
These forward-looking statements are based on the management's current plans, expectations, estimates and projections. 
They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that 
may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or 
implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in 
Europe, in the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives a substantial portion of its revenues and in which 
Commerzbank holds a substantial portion of its assets, the development of asset prices and market volatility, 
especially due to the ongoing European debt crisis, potential defaults of borrowers or trading counterparties, the 
implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its risk management 
policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of regulatory change and other risks. Forward-looking 
statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Commerzbank has no obligation to update or release any 
revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date 
of this release. 
Contact: 
Christoph Wortig 
Head of Investor Relations 
Commerzbank AG 
Investor Relations 
Tel.: +49 69 136 - 21331 
e-mail:ir@commerzbank.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          DE000CBK1001 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:          CZB 
LEI Code:      851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56 
Sequence No.:  95630 
EQS News ID:   1175965 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 16, 2021 06:47 ET (10:47 GMT)

COMMERZBANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.