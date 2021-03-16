Regulatory News:

16 March 2021

SEGRO plc

(the Company)

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

The Company announces, in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2) and the Authorité des marches financiers (AMF), that Soumen Das, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, has stepped down from the Board of Sofibus Patrimoine with effect from 15 March 2021.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210316005510/en/

Contacts:

Penny Thomas

Interim Head of Secretariat

020 7451 9083