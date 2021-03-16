The "European Synthetic Fibers Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European market for synthetic fibers is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

According to the European Commission in 2017, synthetic fibers such as polyester, acrylics, and elastane make up around 75% of the total fiber market in Europe. There are various pivotal factors such as a well-established chemical sector, increased production in textile sector, and considerable growth in eco-friendly building construction industry that are driving the European synthetic fibers market.

The market is classified on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented into acrylics, polyolefin, polyester, nylon, and others such as acetate. The polyester segment is projected to have considerable growth during the forecast period. The application market is further segregated into automotive, clothing, home furnishing, filtration, and others. The automotive application segment is estimated to have considerable growth in the market owing to the growing demand for lightweight vehicles to reduce fuel consumption. Geographically, the European synthetic fibers market is further classified into the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe.

The Report Covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the European synthetic fibers market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the European synthetic fibers market.

Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the European synthetic fibers market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography

2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules Regulations

3. Market Determinants

3.1. Motivators

3.2. Restraints

3.3. Opportunities

4. Market Segmentation

4.1. European Synthetic Fibers Market by Type

4.1.1. Acrylics

4.1.2. Polyolefin

4.1.3. Polyester

4.1.4. Nylon

4.1.5. Others (Acetate)

4.2. European Synthetic Fibers Market by Application

4.2.1. Automotive

4.2.2. Clothing

4.2.3. Home Furnishing

4.2.4. Filtration

4.2.5. Others (Medical)

5. Regional Analysis

5.1. UK

5.2. Germany

5.3. France

5.4. Italy

5.5. Spain

5.6. Rest of Europe

6. Company Profiles

6.1. Asahi Kasei Corp.

6.2. BASF SE

6.3. China Petrochemical Corp. (Sinopec)

6.4. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

6.5. Eastman Chemical Co.

6.6. Koninklijke DSM N.V.,

6.7. Lenzing AG

6.8. Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

6.9. NV Bekaert SA

6.10. Radici Partecipazioni SpA

6.11. Sika AG

6.12. SGL Carbon SE

6.13. Toray Industries, Inc.

6.14. W. Barnet GmbH Co. KG

