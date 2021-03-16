Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
16.03.2021
First North Denmark: WindowMaster International A/S - increase

New shares in WindowMaster International A/S will be admitted to trading on
Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 17 March 2021. The new shares
are issued due to a private placement. 



Name:                            WindowMaster International
-----------------------------------------------------------
ISIN:                            DK0061278355              
-----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:                      WMA                       
-----------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change:  14,399,232 shares         
-----------------------------------------------------------
Change:                          113,671 shares            
-----------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:   14,512,903 shares         
-----------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:              DKK 13.196                
-----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:                      DKK 1                     
-----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:                    204220                    
-----------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact Certified Adviser Grant Thornton, Jens
Christian Betton Johansen, tel +45 35 27 50 83

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=846436
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
