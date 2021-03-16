First North Denmark: WindowMaster International A/S - increase

New shares in WindowMaster International A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 17 March 2021. The new shares are issued due to a private placement. Name: WindowMaster International ----------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061278355 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: WMA ----------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 14,399,232 shares ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 113,671 shares ----------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 14,512,903 shares ----------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 13.196 ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 204220 ----------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact Certified Adviser Grant Thornton, Jens Christian Betton Johansen, tel +45 35 27 50 83 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=846436