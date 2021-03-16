Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2021) - SoLVBL Solutions Inc. (CSE: SOLV), an innovative cybersecurity company that provides proprietary data authentication SaaS that uniquely features advanced cryptography for data authentication at unprecedented speed and scalability, announces that the Company has engaged Ms. Sonam Devgan Kaul as a Special Advisor. With a PhD in Cryptography, and a Postdoctoral fellow at the University of Toronto, Ms. Kaul will make a significant contribution to SoLVBL.

Ms. Kaul, is a Cryptography and Security researcher with over 10 years of diverse research experience in development of cryptographic protocols to manage security and privacy risks in both financial and healthcare environments. She received her PhD degree in Cryptography and a master's degree in Mathematics. The main contribution of her research is in the field of network security, security and privacy analysis, multi agent system, wireless communication, authentication protocols, zero knowledge proofs and IoT security.

Ms. Kaul is the Cybersecurity Program Manager at the Fields Institute for Research in Mathematical Sciences at the University of Toronto. Previously, she worked for two years as a Mitacs Postdoctoral research fellow in the department of ECE, University of Toronto with the collaboration of RBC Cybersecurity and Innovation team. She is also instructing an Algebraic cryptography course at the University of Toronto. In her 10 years of teaching, she has taught various graduate and undergraduate courses. She has published a number of research papers in leading scholarly international journals/conferences and has authored a book. She holds a patent in information security as well. She is the youth board member of BIZTEK-Business and Technology Professionals Association of Canada. She has been awarded by Mitacs foundation their Elevate Post-Doctoral fellowship program. She is a recipient of Best paper award Cyberworlds 2020, CSIR-junior research fellowship and UGC-lecturer fellowship award.

"Sonam is the perfect fit for our Business and we are delighted to have her on board with us. She brings a depth of cryptographic expertise that is exceptionally hard to find. Our products will be stronger with her involvement," said Ray Pomroy, CEO of SoLVBL Solutions Inc.

About SoLVBL

SoLVBLis an innovative cybersecurity company. The company's mission is to empower, better, faster decisions by developing a universal standard for establishing digital record authenticity. The lead product Q by SoLVBL, is a proprietary software of the company, designed to be easy to use and adopt, economically priced and provide digital record authentication at lightning fast speed. Q by SoLVBL allows organizations to establish trust in their data. The company is currently pursuing the following verticals: chain of custody for digital evidence; including, NG-911, data used in the financial sector, medical applications and critical IoT infrastructures.

For further information, please contact:

SoLVBL Solutions Inc.

Raymond Pomroy, CEO

15 Toronto Street, Suite 602

Toronto, Ontario, M5C2E3

E: Ray.Pomroy@SoLVBL.com

T: 905.510.7982

Forward-Looking Statements

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives, including, the implementation and success of Q by SoLVBLTM, and expectations for other economic, business and/or competitive, factors. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, SoLVBL assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the "United States", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/77417