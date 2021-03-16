BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (BRGE) has two co-managers: Stefan Gries (since June 2017, developed Europe - c 90% of the fund) and Sam Vecht (since launch in September 2004, emerging Europe - c 10% of the fund). This note focuses on a recent webinar with Gries where he discussed BRGE's investment strategy, the fund's 2020 performance and his outlook for Europe and the trust's prospects. For more information about BRGE please see our latest review, published on 19 November 2020.

