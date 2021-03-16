Leading Digital Marketing Group, Incubeta today announced it has acquired ecommerce experts, Groundswell. The acquisition of the Belfast-based company will expand Incubeta's reach to ecommerce clients worldwide. Groundswell, founded in 2017, brings with it customers including STATSports, The Pro's Closet, and WiggleCRC, among others.

Incubeta, present in 12 countries globally, is the union of three market-leading specialists: NMPi, DQ&A, and Joystick and has grown to 428 employees over the last 16 years. Groundswell specialises in ecommerce consultancy, conversion optimisation, analytics and digital advertising. Since 2017 the company has grown rapidly to become a leader in the field.

Groundswell's capabilities and proprietary technology complement Incubeta's. With this acquisition Incubeta positions itself to take full control of the entire customer journey from awareness through to fulfillment.

"We are thrilled to be joining Incubeta, a company we have worked with over the last several years and look forward to creating many more successes together. We remain focused on partnering with existing and new clients to accelerate their growth online and as part of Incubeta we can now offer an unrivalled service, creating opportunities for them to maximise their potential," said Mark Lilley, Co-founder and Director, Groundswell.

"This acquisition fits squarely within Incubeta's strategy of acquiring companies that complement our core business in digital marketing and help us to upgrade the growth of our customers," said Lars Lehne, Group CEO, Incubeta.

As outlined in the deal, Groundswell will be incorporated into the Incubeta brand and co-founders Mark Lilley and Richard McKnight will continue on in leadership roles.

About Incubeta

Incubeta is a team of over 440 creators, thinkers, makers and doers obsessed with finding ways to upgrade your growth. We seamlessly integrate technology, media and creative through the union of three market leading specialists DQ&A, NMPi, and Joystick. Putting the ownership and control of customer experience back into the hands of the advertiser be it brand or agency.

About Groundswell

Groundswell is a specialist ecommerce and digital agency partnering with companies to accelerate their growth online. Born from client-side experience, Groundswell has worked in senior digital and ecommerce roles for multiple global brands. It creates and executes ecommerce growth strategies, acts as an extension of in-house teams and works as a long-term partner to deliver results by supporting overall business direction and executing tactical work. Groundswell is based in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

