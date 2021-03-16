BT Nurtures Partnership With Syngenta To Support Global Connectivity And Innovation Culture

Extension of 20-year relationship to enable secure networking and collaboration services

LONDON, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BT announced today an extension of its long-term strategic agreement with Syngenta, one of the world's leading agricultural technology companies.

Syngenta helps improve global food security by enabling millions of farmers to make better use of available resources. As part of the extended strategic agreement, BT will support Syngenta's requirements for flexible and adaptable consumption of services covering advanced networking, connectivity and security solutions, while aiming to create additional opportunities for joint innovation.

Through highly reliable services that enable collaboration and communication, BT will help Syngenta Crop Protection and Syngenta Seeds focus on being a market leader with world-class science and innovative crop solutions that help farmers sustainably grow more from less.

BT will continue to provide a full range of networking and communication services, as well as cloud security, to support Syngenta's operations across more than 400 locations in 60 countries. These include key agriculture markets in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Brazil, China, India, Egypt and Ukraine.

In addition, this renewal provides the foundation for an ongoing relationship and potential to explore new ways BT could enable Syngenta's growth and sustainability ambitions.

Nadja Risse, director of healthcare and life sciences at Global, BT, said: "Since 2000, BT has been a key enabler of Syngenta's successful digital journey and we are honoured to continue our long-standing relationship with one of the most innovative global leaders in the sector. As we launch more and more digitally native services in our portfolio, BT will look to help empower Syngenta to achieve its ambitious sustainability goals and unlock opportunities to transform farmers' lives through data and science."

