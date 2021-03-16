Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
THE NORILSK DIVISION ADOPTS PLAN TO RESUME OPERATIONS AT OKTIABRSKY AND TAYMIR MINES AND NORILSK CONCENTRATOR

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) 
THE NORILSK DIVISION ADOPTS PLAN TO RESUME OPERATIONS AT OKTIABRSKY AND TAYMIR MINES AND NORILSK CONCENTRATOR 
16-March-2021 / 14:30 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
PRESS RELEASE 
Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» 
(PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company") 
THE NORILSK DIVISION ADOPTS PLAN TO RESUME OPERATIONS AT OKTIABRSKY AND TAYMIR MINES AND NORILSK CONCENTRATOR 
Moscow, March 16, 2021 - Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major 
producer of platinum and copper, is planning to restore full capacity of its flooded Oktyabrsky and Taimyrsky mines 
within the next 3-4 months. 
The Company's Norilsk Division has developed a plan, with the base case scenario implying that the Oktyabrsky mine (5.0 
mtpa of ore) will gradually ramp-up in the second half of April - May. The Taimyrsky mine (4.3 mtpa of ore) is 
scheduled to resume mining in early June, with a full recovery expected to take approximately one month. 
The Company is currently implementing a plan to stop the inflow of groundwaters, which has been split into several 
phases: 
  - On March 13th, the first phase was completed with the installation of cofferdams to block the ventilation shaft 
    through which the water is flowing in, which was followed by a water discharge; 
  - On March 15th, the second phase was launched: additional cofferdams are being installed, while the neighbouring 
    workings are being filled with backfill mix, and water is being released. Once the backfill mix has hardened, the 
    water inflow will be shut off by closing the valves.  Over the two phases, approximately 30kt of concrete mix is 
    being poured into the mine workings. 
The process of blocking water inflow is complicated by its high intensity and the geological conditions at the 
locations of the cofferdams' installation. Currently, the Norilsk Division management is operating under the base case 
scenario. Nevertheless, due to the outlined circumstances, the risk of an additional delay in the implementation of 
this plan cannot be completely ruled out. 
At Norilsk Concentrator, the disseminated ore processing circuit (5.2mtpa ore throughput) has been idled and repairs 
are being carried out. The circuit is scheduled to be ready for re-start by April 15th. At the same time, the 
concentrator is currently being inspected by the Federal Service for Environmental, Technological and Nuclear 
Supervision (Rostekhnadzor) and the Company's internal auditors. The exact timing of the restart will be decided based 
on the results of these inspections. 
The Norilsk Concentrator's copper circuit (4mtpa of ore throughput) resumed operations on March 15th after a temporary 
shutdown for technical inspections and repairs. During the downtime, the Zapolyarny mine (the South Cluster project) 
continued mining. 
According to the Company's current base case estimates, metal production volumes are expected to fall short of the 2021 
production guidance as follows: nickel - by approximately 35kt, copper - by 65kt and platinum groups metals - by 22t 
(approximately 710koz). 
"We consistently continue to deliver on the plan to stop the inflow of water into our mines. The company has 
successfully completed phase one, having prepared the necessary groundwork for the suspension of the water inflow. Our 
absolute priority remains health and safety of employees and reliability, we have thus decided to reinforce further the 
water protection structures, which is currently under way. Once the second phase has been completed, the two mines will 
gradually start ramping up. The mining equipment has not been impacted and it is ready to resume operations," said 
Nikolay Utkin, Senior Vice President and Head of the Norilsk Division. 
 
This announcement contains inside information in accordance with Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014. 
Full name and position of person making the announcement - Vladimir Zhukov, Vice - president, Investor Relations. 
ABOUT THE COMPANY 
MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and 
high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, 
iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products. 
The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and 
Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa. 
MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are traded over 
the counter in the US and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges. 
Media Relations:     Investor Relations: 
Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00    Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20 
Email: pr@nornik.ru     Email: ir@nornik.ru 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          US55315J1025 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:          MNOD 
LEI Code:      253400JPTEEW143W3E47 
Sequence No.:  95633 
EQS News ID:   1175974 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 16, 2021 07:31 ET (11:31 GMT)

NORILSK NICKEL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.