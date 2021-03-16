Anzeige
WKN: A0HL48 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 
Frankfurt
16.03.21
08:10 Uhr
4,120 Euro
+0,160
+4,04 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STHREE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STHREE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
16.03.2021 | 13:07
SThree: Confirmation of details of 2021-2023 Long-term Incentive Plan (LTIP)

SThree (STEM) 
SThree: Confirmation of details of 2021-2023 Long-term Incentive Plan (LTIP) 
16-March-2021 / 11:34 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Confirmation of details of 2021-2023 Long-term Incentive Plan (LTIP) 
This announcement confirms the details of SThree's 2021-2023 LTIP that we noted we would set out following the 
publication of our Annual Report earlier in the year. 
As previously confirmed, and in line with the Remuneration Policy, the LTIP will continue to be based on SThree's 
performance over three years and subject to a two-year holding period post-vesting. 
After considering the current share price, which is tracking at or above pre-pandemic levels, we can confirm that the 
grant level will be unchanged at 150% of base salary in line with the Remuneration Policy. 
The performance measures and their weighting will also remain unchanged at 50% EPS, 30% TSR and 20% strategic measure, 
which for 2021 will again be the operating profit conversion ratio. 
Following the Board's alignment on the Group's long-term business plan, and careful consideration of the current 
external environment, the Committee are pleased to confirm the target ranges for each measure, which are considered to 
be appropriately stretching.  These are set out below and will also be included in the Directors Remuneration Report 
for next year. 
 
LTIP targets  EPS                         TSR vs. peer group                  Strategic 
              2023 EPS to be between      2021 - 2023 performance between     2023 adjusted operating profit conversion 
2021-2023     24.9p (25% vesting) and     median (25% vesting) and upper      ratio between 14.2% (25% vesting) and 
              38.9p (100% vesting)        quartile (100% vesting)             21.0% (100% vesting) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB00B0KM9T71 
Category Code:  MSCM 
TIDM:           STEM 
LEI Code:       2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   95634 
EQS News ID:    1175978 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 16, 2021 07:34 ET (11:34 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
