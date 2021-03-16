Sanwire Corporation: Intercept Music, a Sanwire Subsidiary, Partners with Meridian Gates Entertainment

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2021 / Intercept Music, Inc. ("Intercept"), wholly owned subsidiary of Sanwire Corporation, ("Sanwire" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:SNWR), is pleased to announce that the Meridian Gates Entertainment label has signed on to Intercept's Artist Incubation program.

Meridian Gates Entertainment is a production house and record label out of Miami, Florida. They have produced many top acts, including Maxi Priest, Bunny Wailer, The Wailers, and Buju Banton. They are bringing several of their top acts over to Intercept Music to participate in the label incubator program and Intercept PLUS.

Leroy Romans, founder and president of Meridian Gates Entertainment is a top producer with global expertise. The Jamaican born producer and vocalist has over thirty years of experience across multiple genres and in the past has worked with some of the biggest artists in the world, including; Kanye West, Jimmy Cliff, DJ Khaled, and Roberta Flack. The first act that Meridian is bringing to Intercept is Maxi Priest. Maxi Priest, a two time Grammy nominee, is an international success and is the first reggae artist to have a No. 1 hit worldwide.

"We are very excited to partner with Intercept Music and believe that they can bring great value to our artists," said Leroy Romans, president of Meridian, "they truly are a one stop shop for artists and have the ability to assist artists at every level."

Tod Turner, Intercept Music President commented, "Meridian Gates and Leroy are world renowned and it is an honor to work with them. We are thrilled to be able to work with artists of this caliber and really be able to show how effective our programs are."

Intercept's online platform is dedicated to helping independent artists and bands effectively distribute, promote, and earn income from their music. Intercept's platform gives artists immediate access to hundreds of digital stores and every major streaming platform, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora and Google Music. In addition to powerful DIY social media marketing and promotional tools available on a monthly subscription model, the invitation-only Intercept Plus program offers fully managed promotional services, including the opportunity to sell merchandise through branded online stores.

About Intercept Music, Inc.

Intercept Music, Inc. is an entertainment technology company dedicated to helping independent artists effectively distribute, market, and monetize their music. Sold through a Software as a Service (Saas) model, Intercept's online platform delivers an unsurpassed combination of marketing, promotion, and distribution to hundreds of stores worldwide and every major streaming service, including Apple Music, Google Music, Pandora and Spotify. Intercept's options include full-service, concierge-style support and even one-on-one coaching from award-winning music industry professionals. Intercept focuses exclusively on the independent music market, which is estimated at 12 million artists, and is the fastest-growing sector of the music industry. For more information, visit interceptmusic.com.

About Sanwire Corporation

Sanwire Corporation (OTC PINK:SNWR), a diversified company with a focus on technologies for the entertainment industry, has been involved in aggregating technologies for a number of years. We look for opportunities in fragmented markets, where technology can be applied to consolidate services into a single platform of delivery. Our current focus is advanced entertainment technologies. For more information, visit sanwirecorporation.com.

