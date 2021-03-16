NephroSant Announces $16 Million Series A, Led by DaVita Venture Group

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2021 / NephroSant, a kidney health spin out of UC San Francisco, today announced it has closed its oversubscribed Series A funding round of $16 million. DaVita Venture Group led the investment round, with participation from DigitalDx Ventures and other previous investors. The funding will be used to support research and development and the launch of NephroSant's first product: Qsant, a needle-free urine test that helps determine if a patient's body is rejecting a transplanted kidney.

"We are very excited about the opportunity to work with DaVita, a recognized leader in kidney care," said Dr. Minnie Sarwal, CEO and founder of NephroSant, as well as Professor of Surgery at UCSF. "Their expertise and experience provide the perfect complement to the vision and focus of NephroSant to redefine kidney health."

Qsant is the first home-based urine test designed specifically for the detection of kidney transplant rejection, without the need for a costly and invasive biopsy. This test uses multiple biomarkers including a proprietary technology for measurement of urine cell-free DNA. Currently, up to 40% of all kidney transplant recipients result in clinical or sub-clinical rejection. Identifying and predicting rejection earlier will enable clinicians to intervene sooner and help patients live a longer life.

"Transforming kidney care requires bold innovation, which is precisely why DaVita Venture Group invested in NephroSant and its game-changing solution that helps patients manage their transplanted kidney health," said Dr. Jeff Giullian, Chief Medical Officer for DaVita. "As a transplant nephrologist, I look forward to a future where patients not only have greater access to a transplant but also can extend the life of a transplant with Qsant."

By giving the patient the option of an in-home sample collection method, Qsant enhances patient convenience and safety, especially important in the current COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, Qsant requires a single urine void instead of a 24-hour urine collection. Qsant uses a proprietary-based algorithm to generate a quantitative rejection risk unique for each patient, referred to as the patient's personalized "Q-Score."

"As Nephrosant's first institutional investor, we are honored to welcome DaVita Venture Group and follow them into this next round of funding," shared Michele Colucci, founder and Managing Partner for DigitalDx Ventures. "Dr. Minnie Sarwal's non-invasive urine tests for kidney health and transplant rejection are revolutionary, combining a patient-centric approach and exceptional accuracy. We are very fortunate to be able to support this incredible female founder and play an integral role on the board as we pursue our mission to make quality healthcare more accessible to all."

About NephroSant

NephroSant is a fast-paced diagnostic startup founded by physicians, with a team of world-class scientists, engineers and clinicians, focused on applying the founding team's years of clinical research expertise to improve global kidney health. Our mission is to translate the deep scientific and pathological insights into best-in-class noninvasive tests to address the hidden epidemic of chronic kidney disease, which affects more than 10% of the world's adult population, through a growing pipeline of products. Nephrosant was spun out of the Sarwal Lab, UCSF. To learn more, visit nephrosant.com .

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. Through DaVita Kidney Care, the company treats patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage kidney disease. DaVita is committed to bold, patient-centric care models, implementing the latest technologies and moving toward integrated care offerings for all. Through these efforts, DaVita has also become the largest provider of home dialysis in the country. As of Dec. 31, 2020, DaVita served 204,200 patients at 2,816 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 321 outpatient dialysis centers in 10 countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

