MarketLeverage, LLC: Legion Capital Announces J. Bradley Hilton to Role of Chief Technology Officer

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2021 / Legion Capital Corporation (OTCQX:LGCP), a FinTech enabled, publicly-traded specialized business lender today, announced the appointment of J. Bradley Hilton as the company's Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Hilton will oversee Legion's global technology strategy, leading the company's continued innovations in FinTech powered specialized business lending and direct investing platforms.

"Mr. Hilton is an experienced technology leader with a tremendous background in building and driving information technology systems," said James Byrd, Chairman, and CEO of Legion Capital. "As our business continues to grow and evolve, we are excited to add Brad's wealth of experience and believe it will be invaluable for us in support of our mission of connecting business with capital and enabling investors access to unique and compelling alternative investments."

As the former director of Hilton Hotels Corporation Information Technology Group, Mr. Hilton J helped spearhead an increase in corporate solicitations from $700 million to $1.2 billion in revenues in a single year. After leaving Hilton, J. Bradley has been involved in technology-based initiatives and venture capital investments.

"Legion Capital is in an exciting new phase of growth and is creating new opportunities for businesses and investors. I look forward to amplifying that success with an innovative technology roadmap," said Hilton. "We have an incredible team, and I am excited to be a part of the Legion story."

Under Hilton's leadership, Legion Capital will continue to build Legion Direct, its online investor platform, delivering innovations that transform experiences for growth-oriented businesses and investors.

J. Bradley is the grandson of iconic American Hotelier Conrad N. Hilton, who is considered one of the greatest American entrepreneurs in history. J. Bradley has a wealth of technical, marketing, management, and executive experience to assist companies to rapidly grow and achieve their desired goals. J. Bradley is a technical visionary; he looks at future trends and how to engage technology for innovation and profit.

Additionally, J. Bradley is a noted philanthropist through his involvement in the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, Generations in Giving.

About Legion Capital

Legion Capital (OTCQX:LGCP) is a FinTech enabled, publicly-traded specialized business lender providing growth capital to small and medium-sized companies. Legion provides bridge funding, acquisition finance, development, and growth capital in a highly customized and expeditious manner, addressing a large and growing segment of small business lending that is under-served by banks and institutions.

Legion Capital serves our Investors and Financial Advisors through a suite of diversified equity and debt investment products, many of which offer attractive yields, non-correlation to traditional financial markets, and defined liquidity dates. For more information, please visit www.LegionCapital.com.

Related Images

SOURCE: Legion Capital Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/635602/Legion-Capital-Announces-J-Bradley-Hilton-to-Role-of-Chief-Technology-Officer