Collaboration enables the next generation of accurate perimeter surveillance, safety and security applications

Cepton, a leading provider of intelligent, lidar-based solutions, today announced a partnership with top perimeter security solutions provider, Barrier1 Systems. Using Cepton's Helius Smart Lidar System, Barrier1 Systems is adding new layers of intelligence to its physical barrier systems to enable the next-generation of early-warning intrusion detection and onsite safety applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210316005303/en/

Barrier1 Systems has combined its barrier control systems with Cepton's Helius Smart Lidar System to provide state-of-the-art security and safety solutions. Courtesy of Barrier1 Systems.

North Carolina-based Barrier1 Systems is working with global customers in the public and private sectors to install innovative new solutions that leverage the unique capabilities of Cepton's Helius system, which combines a network of Vista-P lidar sensors with edge computing and advanced perception software, to deliver real-time, anonymized, 3D object detection, classification, tracking and velocity. The partnership demonstrates the versatility of Cepton's lidar technology, and how smart lidar solutions are increasing security and safety in various types of public and private commercial spaces and facilities.

In one customer application, Barrier1 Systems has combined its barrier control systems with Helius to monitor the speed and direction of vehicles approaching entrance or exit points. If a vehicle exceeds a certain speed limit within a specified range, the system will flag it as a potential intrusion attempt and trigger an alert to the central system for further actions. By classifying vehicle travel direction, it can also guard against incoming threats through outbound roadways.

Deployments like the one above utilize the Cepton Vista lidar's long range, high resolution imaging capabilities, and the Helius solution's real-time, 3D information on object dimensions, locations and velocities. For example, Barrier 1 Systems uses Helius to detect and classify vehicles at 150 meters and keep track of their velocities to help diagnose whether there is a potential breach. The object information from Helius is much more accurate than from radars, thereby minimizing false positives and false negatives.

Barrier1 Systems has also deployed Cepton's Helius system to help ensure facility security and onsite safety. For instance, a network of Vista-P90 lidar sensors has been installed at customer inventory sites to monitor access points. Helius generates useful information such as whether a detected object is a vehicle or a person, how fast it is moving and whether it is in a pre-defined exclusion zone. As lidars perform 24/7 under many weather and lighting conditions challenging for cameras, this helps facility managers continuously ensure property security and worker safety. Facilities can utilize the smart lidar data to flag potential accidents and breaches of access control.

Speaking of the partnership, Baxter Matthews, Vice President of Security Projects at Barrier1 Systems, said: "Cepton's lidar technology and perception solution have allowed us to unleash a new set of innovations and capabilities when it comes to security and safety, which is critical given the range of threats and challenges faced today in both public and private spaces. The simplicity of installation of Cepton's solution makes it easy for us to deploy and scale up quickly. Further, the anonymous nature of the lidar images, combined with their high accuracy, enables significant advancements in the state of the art for security and safety. A major customer liked the advantages of our solution so much that they want to do a nationwide implementation at all of their sites, which is incredible. What's exciting is that we are just scratching the surface of what is possible because there are many untapped applications in the perimeter security industry and beyond where customers see tremendous potential for solutions arising from our partnership with Cepton."

Dr. Jun Pei, Cepton's co-founder and CEO, added: "Beyond its well-known role in the automotive industry, lidar is a versatile technology that enables a whole new level of safety and autonomy in many other applications. Our partnership with Barrier1 is a testament to this. We have designed our MMT-based lidar solutions with customers' perception needs in mind, and for security and safety solutions like the ones developed by Barrier1, we have focused on delivering a superior combination of accuracy, reliability and scalability. We look forward to continuing our work with Barrier1 to expand the use cases for lidar globally, by enabling enhanced safety and security solutions using lidar intelligence."

About Cepton Technologies, Inc.

Cepton provides state-of-the-art, intelligent, lidar-based solutions for a range of markets such as automotive (ADAS/AV), smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications. Cepton's patented MMT-based lidar technology enables reliable, scalable and cost-effective solutions that deliver long range, high resolution 3D perception for smart applications.

Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans with over two decades of collective experience across a wide range of advanced lidar and imaging technologies, Cepton is focused on the mass market commercialization of high performance, high quality lidar solutions. Cepton is headquartered in San Jose, California, USA, with a presence in Germany, Canada, Japan and India, to serve a fast-growing global customer base. For more information, visit www.cepton.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Barrier1

Barrier1 Systems, LLC (Barrier1 Systems) provides state-of-the-art robust physical barriers and security solutions using innovative products with unique capabilities that meet the customer's site-specific needs and requirements. In the past 17 years, more than 4500 of our crash rated barrier systems have been fielded in 13 countries.

Barrier1 Systems employs expertise in engineering, welding and metal works, controls alarms, electronics, power systems, programming, manufacturing, and installation. The company was founded in 2002. Barrier1 Systems does engineering and direct manufacturing for its products and provides post-installation support. For more information about Barrier1 visit www.barrier1.us.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210316005303/en/

Contacts:

Faithy Li, Cepton Technologies: media@cepton.com