DJ SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding

SThree (STEM) SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding 16-March-2021 / 11:46 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Mark Dorman a) Names 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name SThree plc b) LEI 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p Identification code GB00B0KM9T71 A performance share award under the Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") has been granted at 362p per share. The award will vest three years after grant date, subject to the performance conditions being met. Performance targets and target ranges are set out as follows: b) Nature of the transaction LTIP targets EPS TSR vs. peer group Strategic 2023 EPS to be 2021 - 2023 2023 adjusted operating between 24.9p performance between profit conversion ratio 2021-2023 (25% vesting) and median (25% vesting) between 14.2% (25% 38.9p (100% and upper quartile vesting) and 21.0% (100% vesting) (100% vesting) vesting)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Names Volume(s)

Mark Dorman 200,563

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume N/A

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

16/03/2021

f) Place of the transaction London -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: DSH TIDM: STEM LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 95635 EQS News ID: 1175982 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 16, 2021 07:47 ET (11:47 GMT)