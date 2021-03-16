Anzeige
WKN: A0HL48 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Ticker-Symbol: S8T 
Frankfurt
16.03.21
08:10 Uhr
4,120 Euro
+0,160
+4,04 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STHREE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STHREE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
16.03.2021 | 13:19
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding

SThree (STEM) 
SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
16-March-2021 / 11:46 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
                                        Mark Dorman 
a) Names 
 
 
 
2. Reason for the notification 
 
a) Position/status 
                                        CEO 
 
b) Initial notification /Amendment 
                                        Initial notification 
 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
 
a) Name 
                                        SThree plc 
 
 
 
b) LEI 
                                        2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
 
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
a) Description of the financial 
instrument, type of instrument          Ordinary shares of 1p 
Identification code                     GB00B0KM9T71 
 
                                        A performance share award under the Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") has been 
                                        granted at 362p per share. The award will vest three years after grant date, 
                                        subject to the performance conditions being met. Performance targets and target 
                                        ranges are set out as follows: 
b) Nature of the transaction            LTIP targets  EPS               TSR vs. peer group    Strategic 
                                                      2023 EPS to be    2021 - 2023           2023 adjusted operating 
                                                      between 24.9p     performance between   profit conversion ratio 
                                        2021-2023     (25% vesting) and median (25% vesting)  between 14.2% (25% 
                                                      38.9p (100%       and upper quartile    vesting) and 21.0% (100% 
                                                      vesting)          (100% vesting)        vesting)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Names Volume(s)

Mark Dorman 200,563

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume N/A

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

16/03/2021

f) Place of the transaction London ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           GB00B0KM9T71 
Category Code:  DSH 
TIDM:           STEM 
LEI Code:       2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   95635 
EQS News ID:    1175982 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 16, 2021 07:47 ET (11:47 GMT)

