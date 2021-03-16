Anzeige
16.03.2021 | 13:31
Edison Investment Research Limited: Alphamin Resources (AFM): Initiation -? Alpha tin actually

Edison Investment Research Limited 
Edison Investment Research Limited: Alphamin Resources (AFM): Initiation -? Alpha tin actually 
16-March-2021 / 12:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
London, UK, 16 March 2021 
 
Alphamin Resources (AFM): Initiation -? Alpha tin actually 
Alphamin Resources offers rare exposure to immediate positive cash flow from a metal both Rio Tinto and the 
Massachusetts Institute of Technology regard as being the most likely to benefit from the widespread electrification of 
transport networks and the world economy. Fortuitously, Alphamin's Bisie tin mine in the north-eastern Democratic 
Republic of the Congo (DRC) is hitting its stride at just the moment that the tin price is being forced upwards in the 
biggest squeeze in decades, providing it with a golden opportunity to repay debt and even to consider making 
distributions to shareholders as early as next year. 
 
Bisie is now operating, to all intents and purposes, at full capacity. With the current tin price having risen by 30.2% 
since Q420, we estimate that there is scope for net debt to reduce to zero before end-FY21. Beyond that, at a long-term 
tin price of USUSD23,425/t, we estimate that Alphamin should be capable of generating revenues of c USUSD266m pa (average 
FY22-27), EBITDA of USUSD139m and EPS of 6.19 US cents per share. On this basis, we estimate a valuation for Alphamin of 
39.1 US cents, or 49.6 Canadian cents per share. This valuation assumes that management executes the Bisie life of mine 
(LOM) schedule according to plan and applies a 10% discount rate to future forecast dividends. If, however, management 
proves itself adept at continually replenishing reserves and resources to the extent that it keeps its plant fully 
utilised beyond FY27 (NB see Exploration section on page 6), then our valuation of Alphamin's shares on average rises 
by 2.5 Canadian cents for every year at full capacity up to FY32 and, beyond that, potentially to as high as CUSD1.117/ 
share (subject to capex etc). 
 
Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published. 
 
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website 
www.edisongroup.com 
About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the 
widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, 
family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the 
darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. 
Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. 
Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in 
Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. 
Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. 
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not 
solicitations to buy or sell any securities. 
For more information, please contact Edison: 
Charles Gibson  +44 (0)20 3077 5724 mining@edisongroup.com 
Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: 
LinkedIn        https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ 
Twitter           www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res 
YouTube       www.youtube.com/edisonitv 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1175942 16-March-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 16, 2021 08:00 ET (12:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
