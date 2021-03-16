Winners, Inc.: VegasWINNERS Bets on Heather Krug PR & Marketing To Lead Company's Public Relations Strategy

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice, announces it has retained the services of Heather Krug and Heather Krug PR & Marketing to manage the public relations for the company.

Krug brings to VegasWINNERS a decade of experience working in professional sports, Esports and poker programming. Krug is no stranger to gaming and has orchestrated publicity campaigns for the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), NBC's Poker programming, a TV special "Salute to the Troops," shot in Hawaii that combined a poker tournament with celebrities and the military and a show stopping performance by Snoop Dogg and managed the personal publicity for professional poker player Annie Duke.

"We wanted to work with someone who understood both sports and legal sports betting and know Heather is one of the best publicists around," said Wayne Allyn Root, VegasWINNERS Founder and CEO. "We also love her experience of having worked in the poker scene and with the NTRA to publicize their major events to include the Triple Crown and Breeders Cup."

VegasWINNERS recently announced an interactive video podcast hosted by Wayne Allyn Root and Angelica Bridges, of Baywatch fame, that will give audiences an entertaining insider's view on the fascinating worlds of sports, entertainment, and sports wagering. Guests will include a who's who from the big screen to the grid iron; from the concert stage to the hardwood. Krug will help VegasWINNERS with the roadmap to highlight the company's expert team of sports betting handicappers and entertainment programming.

ABOUT HEATHER KRUG PR & MARKETING

Heather Krug is a seasoned communications professional who brings more than 20 years of experience to her clients. She's driven by an entrepreneurial spirit, a love for entertainment and brands, and possesses an agile approach to developing clients' narratives. Heather has vast experience in entertainment, sports, and consumer products.

As a respected communicator, Heather has led a number of high-profile accounts and projects for clients such as: The Coca-Cola Company, Kazakh Tourism "Borat" Very Nice campaign, NFL Network, Al Roker Entertainment, HULU, Amazon, Disney, Riot Games, WinQuik, NASCAR, McDonald's, PGA Tour, Bear Grylls, and World Surf League. For more information, please visit http://www.heatherkrug.com/ .

ABOUT WINNERS, INC.

Winners, Inc., through its subsidiary VegasWINNERS, Inc., is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling. For further information, please see https://vegaswinners.com/.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

