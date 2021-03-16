Nedap Selected for Largest Ever RFID Deployment in Benelux Market

GROENLO, NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2021 / Fashion brand MS Mode is equipping its 185 stores in the Benelux countries, France and Spain, with a new inventory management system based on RFID technology. Technology company, Nedap, is providing all 185 MS Mode stores with its inventory management platform !D Cloud. It is the largest roll-out of RFID technology in the Benelux to date. For MS Mode, RFID plays an important part in improving stock management and reliability. The solution ensures that the supply is accurately tuned to the shopping preferences of consumers. With platform !D Cloud, MS Mode can optimize product availability at store and DC level.

Omnichannel player

Says Martin de Jong, COO at Cool Investments, the parent company of MS Mode: "Strategic inventory management is a precondition for being a successful omnichannel player. Since the start of the pandemic, the number of online orders has increased enormously, and the foot traffic in stores went down. To serve customers optimally through all sales channels, it is essential to be able to have the right products available at the right time in the right place."

Efficient replenishment

MS Mode can use refill functionality in the Nedap !D Cloud App to easily see which items from the store's stock room need to be replenished on the sales floor. In addition, the RFID data is linked to an application developed by MS Mode that ensures, based on smart algorithms, that it accurately determines which stock should be sent to which stores and channels at what time.

MS Mode also deploys RFID technology to quickly check incoming goods. Store associates can now count on reliable inventory information from the moment of delivery, thereby serving customers better.

"We have seen at America Today - another retail model in our portfolio - how Nedap's !D Cloud platform and RFID technology make a difference. All our products get a unique source code, which gives us perfect insight into inventory at any time."

RFID is becoming a must-have

Bruno Bakker, Business Development Manager at Nedap Retail, commented: "RFID is no longer a nice to have for retailers, but really a must-have. This rollout proves it again. The use of !D Cloud and our RFID solutions continues to grow. We are very happy with the trust MS Mode has put in us, and we look forward to continuing the partnership with Cool Investments."

Media Contact

Ilse Protsman

Marketing Communication Manager

Nedap Retail

ilse.protsman@nedap.com

www.nedap-retail.com

Related Files

PRESS RELEASE Nedap selected for largest RFID deployment in Benelux market to date.pdf

Related Images

SOURCE: Nedap

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/635577/Nedap-Selected-for-Largest-Ever-RFID-Deployment-in-Benelux-Market