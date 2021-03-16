Pandion will leverage Selexis' proprietary technology platform to advance an antibody targeting autoimmune and inflammatory diseases

Selexis SA, a JSR Life Sciences company, announced today that it has signed a service agreement with Pandion Therapeutics, Inc., to advance the development of Pandion's PT627, a systemically-acting PD-1 agonist antibody for the potential treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Under the terms of the agreement, Pandion will utilize Selexis' proprietary SUREtechnology Platform to rapidly develop the research cell banks (RCBs) necessary to advance PT627 to human trials.

"Pandion's selection of Selexis as a cell line development partner is a testament to the value of our SUREtechnology Platform, which we designed to address the challenges of achieving high expression levels for antibodies," said Yemi Onakunle, PhD, MBA, Selexis chief business officer. "In the context of today's pandemic environment, in which many manufacturing resources are going towards production of COVID-19 vaccines and antibodies, every advantage in drug development is critical."

Pandion develops therapeutics for a wide range of autoimmune and inflammatory indications. Through the Company's TALON (Therapeutic Autoimmune reguLatOry proteiN) platform, the company is developing PD-1 agonists and other programs for systemic and tissue-targeted immune control.

"We chose to work with Selexis for both the expertise of its scientists, and also because the Company's technology platform allows for high performance, predictability and versatility in cell line development," said Nathan Higginson-Scott, VP, research and head of biotherapeutics, Pandion Therapeutics.

Selexis' modular SUREtechnology Platform facilitates the rapid, stable, and cost-effective production of recombinant proteins and vaccines, providing seamless integration of the development continuum from discovery to commercialization.

About Selexis SA

Selexis SA, a JSR Life Sciences Company, is the global leader in cell line development with best-in-class modular technology and highly specialized solutions that enable the life sciences industry to rapidly discover, develop and commercialize innovative medicines and vaccines. Our global partners are utilizing Selexis technologies to advance more than 135 drug candidates in clinical development and the manufacture of eight commercial products. As part of a comprehensive drug development process, the Company's technologies shorten development timelines and reduce manufacturing risks. More information is available at www.selexis.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Web www.selexis.com

- LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/selexis-sa

- Twitter www.twitter.com/SelexisSA

- Facebookwww.facebook.com/SelexisSA

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210316005059/en/

Contacts:

Media Inquiries for Selexis

Mike Beyer

Sam Brown Inc.

+1 312-961-2502

mikebeyer@sambrown.com

Company Inquiries for Selexis

Robert Meister

Head, Corporate Communications

+1 602-953-1716

robert.meister@selexis.com