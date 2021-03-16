OmniIndex launches Google BigQuery APIs

GoLang RESTful and NodeJS (Alpha) APIs enable data visualizations of the OmniIndex analysis within Google Data Studio

LOS GATOS, Calif., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniIndex, the leading file analysis provider bringing analytics to unstructured data, has launched a number of new APIs designed specifically to enable simple data visualizations via Google BigQuery and Google Data Studio. The new APIs enable a simple call to export the OmniIndex DataSets into Google BigQuery where it can then be used by Data Studio to create powerful visualizations of the OmniIndex Analysis.

BigQuery is an enterprise data warehouse that solves the problem for many businesses looking to store and query massive datasets by enabling super-fast SQL queries using the processing power of Google's infrastructure.

OmniIndex itself is a new simple-to-implement private SaaS solution and is the first that addresses all areas of unstructured data analytics: AI Contextual Awareness, AI Sentiment Analysis, Automatic Content Analysis and PII Alerting.

The APIs - GoLang and NodeJS (Alpha) - provide connections into Google BigQuery, speeding up the standard querying of OmniIndex data and its export into Google BigQuery itself.

Simon Bain, CEO, OmniIndex, stated: "When we launched OmniIndex our goal was to bring to life the value of unstructured data and not just the 20% that sits inside a database. For agile organizations this means access to valuable data previously unavailable. For many businesses, being able to export this data into Google BigQuery and have visualizations within Google Data Studio is an important integration to help them deliver analytics that will in turn provide insights to decision-makers on how an enterprise is performing.

"Storing and querying massive datasets can be time consuming and expensive without the right hardware and infrastructure. Many users are therefore looking to migrate their data into BigQuery and let Google handle the hard work. As a result, we have launched these new APIs to enable our customers to gain competitive advantage by launching new applications faster, reducing deployment times, and eliminating time spent on complicated integration projects."

OmniIndex is available as a private Software-as-a-Service via two of the biggest global marketplaces: Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud Marketplace, as well as being a Google Cloud Build Partner and an Oracle and Google Startup Partner.

The OmniIndex go-to-market strategy has been specifically chosen for its simplicity and convenience with pricing following the model of the Cloud Marketplaces based on per minute billing based on CPU usage.

"Technology partner integrations with the OnmiIndex SaaS platform will result in simplified application network connectivity and will eliminate silos of data within both small and large organizations. Given our focus on unstructured data, these new APIs will deliver unrivalled visibility for organizations making use of Google BigQuery to store and interrogate huge datasets," concluded Bain.

About OmniIndex

OmniIndex houses over 18 years of experience in software engineering and has 13 US and international patents with a further five pending. OmniIndex is a leading file analysis provider bringing analytics to unstructured data, not just the 20% held in the database. The company is located in both the USA and UK and sells its patented cloud-based solution globally via Cloud Partner Marketplaces such as Google and Oracle.

https://www.omniindex.io/