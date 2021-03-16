DGAP-News: Modex Technologies / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain

Modex achieves Microsoft 'Co-Sell Ready' partner status



16.03.2021 / 14:00

London, 16th March 2021 . Modex, the leading Blockchain Database provider, has earned the Microsoft 'Co-Sell Ready' status, which enables the company to access new markets with an expanded portfolio of solutions and drive innovation by creating custom solutions with Microsoft and partner-to-partner opportunities.

This top-tier partner status allows Modex to enter a select community with special access to co-sell resources and the worldwide Microsoft sales team, marking an important breakthrough for a company focused on blockchain technology.

"Achieving Microsoft 'Co-Sell Ready' status represents a major milestone for our future growth and the proof of a powerful partnership. We are thrilled to be part of the Microsoft ecosystem and we are excited by the opportunities ahead. We believe that blockchain has the potential to reshape traditional business models and with this achievement, we are moving closer to our goal - to make blockchain technology available for every person or organization - using our trademark solution Modex Blockchain Database (BCDB) as a blockchain enabler in Azure", said Mihai Ivascu, CEO and Co-founder Modex.

"In 2016, Microsoft launched the 'Co-Sell Ready' status for its partners, thus giving them full support for building demand, sharing sales leads and delivering marketplace-led commerce. This status also enables access to a large community of Microsoft-managed customers to collaborate on joint selling opportunities. Recently, this status was granted to Modex, a company founded by Romanians which revolutionizes blockchain technology, focusing mainly on the enterprise sector. Looking ahead, we would like to see even more companies emerging from Romania accessing the benefits of this partnership. We are looking forward to collaborating with Modex to jointly bring innovation and newfound value to our clients and partners", stated Daniel Rusen, Marketing and Operations Director, Microsoft Romania.

The 'Co-Sell Ready' status ensures that Modex Blockchain Database (Modex BCDB) is now included in Microsoft's solutions catalog that gives potential customers easy access to the software. The next step in the partnership with Microsoft is integrating Modex BCDB immutability features in M365 Compliance Center.

Modex's journey within the Microsoft ecosystem started in June 2020, when the company was accepted into the Microsoft for Startups program. At the end of 2020, Modex's flagship product - the Blockchain Database (BCDB) trademark solution - has been integrated with Microsoft Azure, one of the most important cloud computing providers available on the market. Through this technological integration, Modex offers its middleware software as an IaaS offering on the Azure cloud ecosystem.

Azure beneficiaries are now able to quickly deploy Modex BCDB in their subscriptions to set up a hybrid infrastructure which enhances the security of their data with the benefits of blockchain.

Modex BCDB on Azure cloud

Modex leverages blockchain technology as the core element of its patented product - Modex Blockchain Database - which improves data management practices for organizations of all sizes, in any industry, giving them more control over their data and more awareness of how it is being used while streamlining audit and compliance processes.

Through Modex BCDB, companies can augment their legacy database systems with a blockchain layer that streamlines operations by enabling real-time data protection. Integrating the BCDB solution through Azure is made simple by a flexible and automated deployment process that aligns with the customer's business objectives.

About Modex

At Modex, we innovate thanks to our incredible team of experts. By integrating cutting-edge technologies, we have evolved into a leading Blockchain Database provider offering real-time data protection, immutability, and data security for companies, institutions, and organizations.

