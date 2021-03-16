Dolphin Entertainment: Shore Fire Clients Perform, Present and Win at the 2021 Grammys

Jacob Collier, Sarah Jarosz, PJ Morton, and James Taylor Win Across Multiple Genres + Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice Wins Best Music Film

NEW YORK, NY and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2021 / Shore Fire Media, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), has several clients who could be seen performing, presenting - and winning - at last night's GRAMMY ceremony in Los Angeles.

Sarah Jarosz, PJ Morton and Grace Potter all joined the ensemble tribute to Marvin Gaye on the 50th anniversary of his "Mercy, Mercy Me (The Ecology)" that opened the GRAMMY Premiere Ceremony, while Terri Lyne Carrington and Lido Pimienta each gave unforgettable performances of their own.

On the telecast, Jacob Collier co-presented the award for Best Pop Vocal Album with fellow Album of the Year nominee Jhené Aiko, and songwriting icons Carole King and Diane Warren were named among the honorary chairs of the Songwriters and Composers Wing, a newly created membership division of the Recording Academy representing the diverse community of music creators who provide the world with the gift of song.

Shore Fire clients also won Grammys across multiple genres and mediums last night, including:

Jacob Collier - Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals . This is the fifth Grammy win for Collier, who was also nominated for Album of the Year and Best R&B Performance this year

. This is the fifth Grammy win for Collier, who was also nominated for Album of the Year and Best R&B Performance this year Sarah Jarosz - Best Americana Album . This is Jarosz's fourth Grammy win.

. This is Jarosz's fourth Grammy win. PJ Morton - Best Gospel Album. Morton has now won Grammys in each of the past three years.

Morton has now won Grammys in each of the past three years. Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice - Best Music Film . This is the first Grammy for filmmakers Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman.

. This is the first Grammy for filmmakers Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman. James Taylor - Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. This is the sixth career Grammy win for the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer

The 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards were held in and around the Los Angeles Convention Center and were broadcast live on CBS. The GRAMMY Premiere Ceremony was live-streamed internationally at GRAMMY.com

