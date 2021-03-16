SponsorsOne Inc.: SponsorsOne's Doc Wylder's Infused Lemonades Now Available Online - Direct to Consumer from Retailer, Great American Craft Spirits

"Direct to Consumer" Spirits Market Projected to Be $24 Billion By 2026, says Bloomberg

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2021 / SponsorsOne Inc., (CSE:SPO)(Frankfurt:5SO)(OTC PINK:SPONF), a company that utilizes its proprietary platform that combines digital marketing, wholesale and retail distribution, branding, and operational & funding capital, giving it a competitive first-mover advantage in rapidly selling proprietary brands focused in the Alcohol, Functional Beverage and Hemp Sectors, announced today all four flavors of Doc Wylder's Infused Lemonades could be purchased online "Direct to Consumer" ("DTC") from Great American Craft Spirits:

https://gacraftspirits.com/collections/doc-wylders-spirits-infused-lemonade

Myles Bartholomew, CEO of SponsorsOne, said: "The response from retailers and distributors for Doc Wylder's has been amazing, so we have decided to quickly focus on making Doc Wylder's product line available in the direct to consumers retail distribution market now, sooner rather than later, to take advantage of this growing momentum. Their feedback on the branding and the quality of the product makes this a universal brand appealing to all genders in the Ready to Drink spirits market, summer is coming, and we are hoping Doc Wylder's will be offered on every patio in North America."

Great America Craft Spirits features brands that are craft in origin and have been offering these Brands direct to consumers for over three years now. With an online customer base of 52,000, Great American Craft Spirits have a long track record of servicing the online - direct to consumer market.

We are proud to announce that Great American Craft Spirits are now featuring Doc Wylder's on their DTC site. Located in California, the consumer only needs to enter their address to determine if Doc Wylder's can be shipped their homes in their specific state.

The new Doc Wylder's product line consists of Lemonades in four types. Lemonade infused with Vodka, Lemonade infused with Tequila, Lemonade and Berry infused with Vodka and a Lemonade infused with Bourbon, all packed in a 12 oz/4pack. The aluminum bottle has a stunning graphic, is recyclable and resealable.

Up to now, the $24 Billion DTC Spirits market suffered from Prohibition-era regulations which stifled liquor e-commerce in the U.S. for decades. The pandemic lockdowns sparked demand almost overnight. The DTC Spirits market share is now estimated at 5% of the $120 billion market in the USA and expected to grow to 20% by 2026 says, Bloomberg, 2021-02-10 "Booze delivery online liquor sales are booming." https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-02-10/booze-delivery-online-liquor-sales-are-booming-amid-the-pandemic

For more information on Doc Wylders, the following link is provided:

https://www.docwylders.com/

About Great American Craft Spirits

Dedicated to the Art of Small Batch, we are the first and only spirits, wine and brew pavilion, and monthly club solely devoted to America's greatest small-batch craft distillers, brewers, and winemakers. We work hand in hand with these incredible artisans to not only bring consumers their craft but to educate and enlighten them on what makes each of these creations so special! Join us and become a pioneer opposing the Jim's, Jack's, and Johnny's we are all too familiar with. We are located in Rancho Santa Margarita, California.

For more information, the following link is provided:

https://gacraftspirits.com/pages/about-us

About SponsorsOne Inc.

SponsorsOne is the leader in the next evolution of brand creation and digital marketing through influencer marketing, storytelling, and digital-commerce with the SponsorCoin platform and its highly scalable - smart contract-based digital-currency. Combined, this allows the brands to build and manage exclusive and highly engaged communities of influencers (from pro to micro-influencers) within the social realm. The SponsorCoin platform provides for data-driven marketing campaigns that will change the way brands connect with their customers. SponsorCoin is a tool for brands to inspire real movements around their products and services. Their most valuable customers become their best salespeople, producing far higher ROI than current social media advertising methods. SponsorsOne, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, SponsorsOne Media Inc., provides full creative and Brand building/management services to all our Brands and manages the influencer communities for each Brand. For making the Brand big, our wholly-owned subsidiary S1 Brands Inc., builds wholesale/retail distribution channels for the Brand, acting as a master distributor. S1 Brands provides sales and marketing on behalf of the Brand to its vast network of national wholesalers and retailers and provides purchase order financing to assist the Brand fulfilling every order. Premier Beverage Consortium LLC, is a wholly owned subsidiary and is brand building for the global spirits market with its flagship "Ready to Drink" product called Doc Wylders.. Ownership of the Brand combined with distribution, digital marketing innovation, and capital is the winning formula to build the next billion-dollar Brand. To learn more, please visit www.sponsorsone.com

Contact: info@sponsorsone.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Gary Bartholomew, Executive Chairman

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this Press Release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations. When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company with respect to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks:

• risks associated with marketing and sale of securities

• the need for additional financing requirements and access to capital, reliance on key personnel

• the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers or directors with certain other projects

• the volatility of the volume and price of the Common Shares, the failure of the business strategy, the integrity of the Company's patents and proprietary intellectual property and competition.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors, and other uncertainties and potential events, including the risk factors, set out in the Company's Listing Statement. The Company has assumed a certain progression, which may not be realized. It has also assumed that the material factors referred to above will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION.

SOURCE: SponsorsOne Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/635740/SponsorsOnes-Doc-Wylders-Infused-Lemonades-Now-Available-Online-Direct-to-Consumer-from-Retailer-Great-American-Craft-Spirits