Codebase Ventures Inc.: Codebase Engages Bitcoin Mining, Blockchain Ecosystem Consultant, Strategic Advisor Mr. Jacob Chernoff

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2021 / Codebase Ventures Inc. ("Codebase" or the "Company") (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) is pleased to announce the Company has engaged Jacob Chernoff to assist with their ongoing investments and operations within the Bitcoin Mining and Blockchain ecosystem. In addition, Mr. Chernoff will serve as a Strategic Advisor to the Company, joining Mr. Jeff Koyen and Mr. Laurent Zhang.

Jacob is a seasoned investor and entrepreneur, integrating aspects of traditional venture capital within the Blockchain and Cryptocurrency markets. With over six years of experience working with Blockchain developers and company management alike, Jacob will be essential in Codebase's plans to explore and capitalize on emerging market trends within the Blockchain ecosystem. In addition, Jacob has worked with a number of public companies - evaluating and revising Blockchain-based business proposals, raising seed capital, and deconstructing complex technical aspects of Blockchain and cryptography into an easily digestible format.

Jacob Chernoff Blockchain Ecosystem Expertise Highlights:

Bitcoin Mining - Identified opportunities and oversaw the acquisition, purchase, set-up and operation of Bitmain ASIC miners. Resulting in significant and sustainable monthly revenue generation.

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) - Co-wrote and assessed the viability of leveraging aspects of Decentralized Finance to offer investors and companies returns not found within the traditional finance system. Jacob worked directly with Blockchain developers to flush out the technical requirements as well as total development and operational costs from initial launch to project completion.

Blockchain for Rare Gems - Assessed viability of creating a blockchain focused on bringing transparency to the sale of rare gems, allowing for tracking of the gem's history from mine to point of sale. Within that project, Jacob deployed an ERC20 token 'E-Diamond' with the potential to offer fractional ownership of bulk gems by large mining companies and investors.

Initial Coin Offerings (ICO) - Extensive experience investing in the ICO boom during 2016-2017, with Jacob participating in the very first ICO on the Ethereum platform. Leveraging traditional aspects of Venture Capital and using them within the cryptocurrency market to deliver significant return on investment.

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) - Currently very active in the emerging (NFT) ecosystem, buying and selling rare digital artwork on the Ethereum Blockchain.

With this engagement, Codebase has positioned themselves to utilize Jacob's knowledge and connections to explore high growth opportunities throughout the Blockchain Ecosystem including Code's existing interests, and future strategy development and acquisitions.

The Company also announced that it has engaged INN (Investing News Network) to provide investor awareness services.

