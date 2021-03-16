SilkRoad Technology, a global software and services platform that helps organizations attract, retain and align people to their business, announced the launch of texting within SilkRoad Recruiting. These powerful capabilities will speed time to hire and differentiate the candidate experience.

As organizations seek to digitize activities and drive engagement in increasingly digital operating models, SilkRoad offers easy-to-use, self-service tools that save time, enhance communication and improve productivity for candidates, recruiters and hiring managers. Texting allows organizations to reach candidates quickly and sustain engagement throughout the candidate experience from application to offer acceptance.

"Our Recruiting clients, whether they are conducting high-volume hiring or striving to deliver an exemplary hiring experience, want to be able to quickly reach high-caliber talent faster with one-to-one communication beyond emails and phone calls," said Lilith Christiansen, Chief Strategy and Product Officer of SilkRoad Technology. "With the texting capabilities, recruiters and hiring managers can easily communicate with candidates, keep them informed throughout the hiring process and answer their questions while improving productivity and visibility across hiring teams. We think this is especially important for organizations seeking to find ways to differentiate the candidate experience in a digital-first hiring environment and reduce phone and email tag in the hiring process."

This release is the first iteration of Conversations, a broader solution from SilkRoad that digitizes critical interactions and enhances the way organizations relate to candidates and employees in new digital business environments to drive engagement, retention and productivity.

"As we digitize and automate as part of a digital transformation strategy, we must continually center our strategies on people-first engagements," said Christiansen continued. "Texting will give organizations a new mechanism to build rapport and relationships with candidates quickly and effectively."

Since 2003, SilkRoad Technology's software and services platform has helped our clients attract, retain and align people to their business. Our solutions start with Global Client Services to provide strategic HR and business expertise. SilkRoad then designs secure solutions tailored to your business requirements at scale for global companies. We deliver personalized experiences for employees to drive engagement across the employment lifecycle to enable measurable and improved business outcomes.

