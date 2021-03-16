First-ever, advanced metal 3D-printing system of its kind dedicated to flight-critical applications

Primus Aerospace-a leading contract manufacturing partner to aerospace, defense space OEMs-has joined the VELO3D partner network with the purchase of a Ti6Al4V Sapphire metal additive manufacturing (AM) system.

This is the first titanium-dedicated metal 3D printer from VELO3D that will be used solely for aerospace defense applications. Primus has identified VELO3D's AM system as a solution for many applications they currently produce, including cube satellites, hypersonics and turbine engines. The Colorado-based company is a top-tier supplier for the leading defense primes and the majority of aerospace OEMs, including Lockheed, Boeing, Northrop Grumman, General Dynamics, and Raytheon.

"Primus is proud to be a leader in this manufacturing category," says Gary Vaillancourt, Vice President of Engineering Technical Sales. "Our customers require maximum performance of their aerospace-related systems and, together with VELO3D, we can redefine what is possible in manufacturing through advanced AM technology."

The partnership with VELO3D will enable Primus Aerospace to deliver unique design freedom and highest-quality AM services to their customers. Using the VELO3D manufacturing solution, Primus is looking to unlock powerful design and manufacturing capabilities that will enable the realization of previously unattainable geometries and optimized solutions as well as the exploration of novel aerospace applications.

"Primus Aerospace is an excellent partner for us with their customer focus, commitment to innovation, and adoption of leading-edge technology," says Benny Buller, founder and CEO of VELO3D. "Our capabilities will help them deliver to engineers and supply chain managers the part designs they want, not the limited part geometries that other commodity-AM suppliers say they can have. The synergies between our two companies will support developers of new products to optimize their designs without compromise or restraint."

Primus Aerospace expects to take delivery of the titanium Sapphire System in Q1 2021 and will begin offering titanium printing at their facility located in Golden, Colorado.

Learn more about the VELO3D Contract Manufacturing Partner Network. https://www.velo3d.com/partners/

