Adds mobile booking, duty-of-care, sustainability and travel data solution to its spend management platform

Emburse, a global leader in expense management and accounts payable automation solutions, announces the acquisition of mobile travel technology leader Roadmap. The acquisition strengthens Emburse's capabilities in delivering a superior end-to-end traveler experience.

"Business travel will return but it will look completely different to pre-pandemic travel," said Eric Friedrichsen, CEO of Emburse. "Businesses requiring their employees to travel will place greater emphasis on the quality of that experience. They will also pay closer attention to business travel policies to ensure trips are not only cost-effective, but also safe and environmentally responsible. Bringing Roadmap into our suite of solutions allows our customers to offer their employees a modern, consumer-like travel experience that empowers employees and is reflective of their policies and values."

A poor user experience can lead travelers to bypass corporate travel tools in favor of their preferred consumer platforms, which can lead to duty-of-care concerns, and make it difficult for organizations to support corporate employee travel. With Roadmap's straightforward user interface, Emburse customers can deliver a powerful, intuitive experience for their employees, while also ensuring that travel spend stays within corporate policy. Throughout the trip, employees receive employer-branded flight updates, destination tips and safety reminders via the app, creating a custom, curated experience.

Roadmap's highly-configurable mobile business traveler solution is used by some of the world's largest organizations. It enables corporate travel teams to deliver a custom-branded mobile application that integrates all corporate travel suppliers into a single experience, tailored for the requirements of their travelers. Roadmap enables organizations to choose a variety of data options, such as travel bookings, duty-of-care insight, destination visitor information and trip carbon footprint data. Roadmap's strong data analytics allow employers to identify behavioral trends and adjust their travel policies accordingly.

"Roadmap has a strong track record of providing a comprehensive, attractive, mobile platform for travel booking and trip management. This is reflected in its impressive list of multinational customers. Combining Roadmap's capabilities with our suite of solutions' deep experience in managing travel spend will provide a compelling proposition for organizations of all sizes. We're very excited to welcome Roadmap's incredibly talented team to Emburse," continued Friedrichsen.

"Roadmap and Emburse share the same philosophy of humanizing work by providing a great user experience and eliminating the need for employees to spend time using unintuitive tools," said Jeroen van Velzen, CEO and co-founder of Roadmap. "By keeping users within the app for all travel-related activity, Roadmap helps organizations minimize booking leakage, which in turn improves spend visibility and controls cost. Together, we will be able to increase the pace of innovation for our customers, and enhance Emburse's existing mobile solutions. We look forward to being part of Emburse's continued global growth."

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About Emburse

Emburse humanizes work by empowering business travelers, finance professionals, and CFOs to eliminate manual, time-consuming tasks so they can focus on what matters most.

Emburse offers a growing portfolio of award-winning expense and AP automation solutions, including Emburse Abacus, Emburse Captio, Emburse Certify, Emburse Chrome River, Emburse Cards, Emburse Nexonia, Emburse SpringAhead and Emburse Tallie. Its innovative offerings are tailored to meet the unique needs of specific industries, company sizes, and geographies, and are trusted by more than 9 million users in more than 120 countries. Over 16,000 customers, from start-ups to global enterprises, including Boot Barn, Grant Thornton, Telefónica, Lufthansa Systems, and Toyota rely on Emburse to eliminate manual processes, make faster, smarter decisions, and help make users' lives and their businesses better.

Emburse is recognized as a leader in expense management and accounts payable automation by analyst firm IDC, and has received multiple awards for its high levels of customer satisfaction.

For more information on Emburse, visit emburse.com, call 877-EMBURSE, or follow the organization's social channels at @emburse.

About Roadmap

Roadmap is a well-designed, more compliant, truly traveler-centric support system that leads to higher value for travelers and travel managers, powered by a digital travel assistant. The solution is fully customizable and branded to the corporate.

Roadmap simplifies complex business travel processes by integrating all information about policies, supplier benefits, health and safety as well as tips and tricks from colleagues into one single overview.

The platform works with major corporate travel suppliers and is being used by Fortune 500 customers like Nike, Microsoft, Pfizer, KPMG LLC, Merck MSD, McDonald's, Estee Lauder and many more.

