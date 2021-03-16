Sandusky, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2021) - PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG) today released details on the Company's nutraceutical developments initiative following last week's introduction of adding CBD RELAX-RX to existing CBD RespRx developments. The details today are highlighted by the Company's September 2021 go-to-market target date with nutraceutical co-packing to be conducted by Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM) and product marketing to be conducted by North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ).

PAOG is building a comprehensive CBD nutraceuticals strategy to enhance its long-term CBD pharmaceutical strategy. Management recognizes the long-term, investment and research intensive nature of developing a pharmaceutical product and has added the nutraceutical strategy to accelerate the Company's opportunity to achieve revenue starting in 2021.

Last year, PAOG acquired RespRx from Kali-Extracts, Inc. (OTC Pink: KALY). RespRx is a CBD treatment under development for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD) derived from a patented cannabis extraction method - U.S. Patent No. 9,199,960 entitled "METHOD AND APPARATUS FOR PROCESSING HERBACEOUS PLANT MATERIALS INCLUDING THE CANNABIS PLANT".

PAOG anticipates soon announcing new breakthroughs in its CBD RespRx pharmaceutical research.

PAOG is on track to introduce its first two CBD nutraceutical products in September of this year, 2021. One CBD nutraceutical product will target the COPD market and the second will target the anxiety and depression market.

In addition to PAOG's ongoing CBD nutraceutical technical developments in Puerto Rico, PAOG expects to soon announce an additional research partnership to accelerate and expand its CBD developments initiative.

PAOG is working closely with ALKM and USMJ to package and market its first two CBD nutraceutical products and anticipates a number of announcements between now and September to introduce packaging and marketing progress and prepare the market for the September product launch.

Learn more about PAOG at www.paogroupinc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

