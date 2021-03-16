Investment Banking & Trading Services Market Size to Reach USD 520,026 Million by 2027 at a CAGR 5.8% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Investment Banking & Trading Services Market is Segmented by Service Type (Equity Underwriting & Debt Underwriting Services, Trading & Related Services, Financial Advisory, Others), by Industry Verticals (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Media & Entertainment, and Others) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Banking Category.

The global Investment Banking & Trading Services Market size was valued at USD 267,864.0 Million in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 520,026.0 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE INVESTMENT BANKING & TRADING SERVICE MARKET SIZE

An increase in the need for capital requirements & business expansion among firms is expected to drive the growth of investment banking & trading service market size. Several large and medium-sized businesses need capital for the expansion of existing businesses. Investment banking and trading services support these businesses in raising funds and play a key role in the launch of initial public offerings (IPOs) to fulfill their capital requirements and business expansion goals. Furthermore, investment banking assists companies with restricted access to funds by preparing a bond offering, negotiating a merger or arranges a private placement of bonds for running their business operations.

Due to the growing financial activities in the developing countries, the investment banking & trading services market size is expected to grow. High investments in digital transformation, adoption of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, Big Data, machine learning, and chatbots, and rapid expansion of domestic enterprises, especially in countries like Australia, China, India, Singapore, and South Korea, are expected to boost the investment banking and trading services market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the economies of these developing countries are growing at a faster pace, and business activities are expanding.

There is a rapid increase in cyber-attacks & data thefts, and strict government regulations are expected to hinder the investment banking & trading services industry.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, investment banking and trading services companies have seen strong revenue increases. However, market democratization, increased client sophistication, evolving financial regulations, a shift to remote working arrangements, and rapid technology advances have all presented challenges to key players.

INVESTMENT BANKING & TRADING SERVICE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on the industry vertical, the BFSI segment dominated the investment banking & trading services market in 2019 and is expected to continue to do so over the forecast period. On the other hand, healthcare is expected to attain significant growth during the forecasted period.

Based on type, the trading and related services accounted for the largest market share in 2019. Investment banking primarily provides trading & related services such as underwriting and securities sales to manage risk & raise funds.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 12.3% during 2020-2027.

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



Singapore



Australia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America



Middle East



Africa

INVESTMENT BANKING & TRADING SERVICE MARKET SEGMENTS

By Service Type

Equity Underwriting & Debt Underwriting Services

Trading & Related Services

Financial Advisory

Others

By Industry Verticals

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

IT & Telecom

Retail & Consumer Goods

Media & Entertainment

Others

Key Players

Bank of America Corporation

Barclays

Citigroup, Inc.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

Deutsche Bank AG

Goldman Sachs

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Morgan Stanley

UBS

Wells Fargo

