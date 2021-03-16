KR1 plc - Update on Revenue from Polkadot Staking Yields

16 March 2021

KR1 PLC

("KR1" or the "Company")

Update on Revenue from Polkadot Staking Yields

KR1 plc (KR1:AQSE), a leading digital asset investment company, is pleased to provide an update on the Company's revenue from staking activities on Polkadot ("DOT"). KR1 has generated a further 77,542.92 DOT since the last staking update announcement in December 2020, all of which have been sold at an average price of US$23.83 per DOT token, realising US$1,847,518.00 for the Company.

The accrued revenue from KR1's Polkadot staking activities had been impacted recently due to a migration process of the Company's Polkadot staking operations over the last quarter, which involved multiple 'unbonding' procedures, during which no staking revenue accrued for twenty-eight days. The Company is pleased to have finalised this process and resumed the staking of a large majority of its DOT position to continue generating revenues for KR1's operations.

The Company's strategy is to time the realisation of its accruing staking yields to benefit from prevailing market conditions. This strategy has led to a more favourable average realised price of US$23.83 per DOT for this particular Polkadot staking revenue update, compared to an average price of US$20.27 per DOT that would have been achieved if the Company had sold its proceeds on a daily basis.

As at the date of this announcement, KR1's total holding of Polkadot tokens remains at 3,498,842.45 DOT after the realisation of all staking yields.

George McDonaugh, Managing Director & Co-Founder of KR1 commented:

"With the impressive appreciation of Polkadot's market price over the last quarter, our strategy of timing the market "if the asset price is under pressure" was not entirely applicable, considering we were looking at US$5.35 per DOT at the beginning of this staking period only three months ago. That said, with the change in market conditions, we are adjusting our strategy accordingly. We are very encouraged by Polkadot's momentum and are looking forward to the upcoming months of staking operations."

The Directors of KR1 plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

--ENDS--

For further information please contact:

KR1 PLC

George McDonaugh

Keld van Schreven

Simon Nicol

+44 (0)16 2467 6716



simon@KR1.io Peterhouse Capital Limited

Mark Anwyl

Allie Feuerlein (AQSE Corporate Adviser)

+44 (0)20 7469 0930 Nominis Advisory Ltd

Angus Campbell (PR Adviser)

pr@KR1.io

About KR1 plc

KR1 is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain and DeFi projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the Apex segment of the AQSE Growth Market (KR1:AQSE), KR1 has built a notable reputation for generating significant returns by investing in many key projects that are designed to power the decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new internet infrastructures.

www.KR1.io

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).