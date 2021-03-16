Paris-headquartered Mazars has walked away from Comtec Solar, citing 'professional risk associated with the audit' of the figures for the former solar manufacturer, which is now focusing on PV project income, energy storage and EVs.Solar project, energy storage and electric vehicle (EV) business Comtec Solar yesterday told the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Mazars had resigned as its auditor last week, citing: "The professional risk associated with the audit, and the availability of their internal resources, and the potential impact of [a] certain legal proceeding in relation to a monetary dispute ...

