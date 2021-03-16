Cook Protocol Pte. Ltd: Block Dream Fund by OKEx Selects Cook Protocol as a New Member

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2021 / Cook Protocol started with the initiative to build the most resilient, transparent, and accessible asset management platform built on a decentralized infrastructure. To achieve this, the team has always believed it is critical to attract and onboard high potential investors and partners.

On that note, the Cook Protocol team is thrilled to announce that Bock Dream Fund, the investment arm of OKEx, has invested in Cook Protocol to catalyze the platform's growth and to bring the project to the next level.

Block Dream Fund was established by the world-leading crypto exchange OKEx on February 20, 2021. OKEx has allocated an initial capital of $100 million to the Block Dream Fund in a bid to empower talented entrepreneurs and exceptional projects innovating with blockchain technology.

Block Dream Fund sees huge potential in the team and the project as it was founded by a group of highly dedicated individuals hailing from top universities and tech firms such as Stanford University, UC Berkeley, Carnegie Mellon, Google, YouTube, and Dropbox. The team brings on a great idea that has the potential of changing how asset management platforms function today.

It is a great recognition for the entire Cook Protocol team to be among the first few projects to receive funding from the Block Dream Fund and be a part of their ecosystem. The team will be able to leverage all the resources and premium connections that this partnership will bring to help Cook Protocol deliver the best possible results. Standing among some of the most innovative crypto projects will also open many new doors for partnerships and collaborations for Cook Protocol.

The Cook Protocol team intends to utilize the proceeds of the funding by Block Dream Fund to accelerate the product development and establish Cook Protocol as the industry-leading decentralized asset management platform.

"We're glad to cooperate with Cook Protocol. The team members have very good backgrounds with professional insights on the combination of blockchain and DeFi. We are looking forward to seeing the project land as soon as possible to create value for the blockchain industry. Block Dream Fund focuses on the DeFi field and is willing to provide services and resources for quality projects."

- Dora, Founding Partner of Block Dream Fund

"It is an absolute pleasure to receive funding from OKEx's Block Dream Fund. We are sure that their investment will help us a great deal in our way forward with Cook Protocol. Apart from the funding, Block Dream Fund will also help us establish valuable connections and assist us with business development. This reflects their dedication to each project they invest in and certainly indicates how enormously we will benefit from their assistance."

- Adrian Peng, CEO at Cook Protocol

Here are some of the milestones that the Cook Protocol team has achieved in the last few weeks:

Successfully completed the development of HECO index, which is currently being audited by SlowMist.

Completed the front-end UI/UX design of the platform.

Concluded the development of Cook leverage.

About Block Dream Fund

Block Dream Fund is an investment institution under OKEx, focusing on exploring the best blockchain projects across the globe. It supports the most innovative early-stage blockchain projects by providing the much-required financial assistance. In addition, Block Dream Fund also works alongside blockchain projects and provides them with all available resources to ensure maximum growth and success.

About Cook Protocol

Cook Protocol is a decentralized cross-chain asset management platform enabling investors and professional asset managers to unlock the potential of DeFi innovations. The platform looks to tap into the rapidly growing crypto asset management market, which is currently valued at hundreds of billions of dollars. On the Cook Protocol platform, investors can select any of the wide range of investment options offered by fund managers. It provides investors with a sleek and straightforward interface and fund managers with powerful trading tools so they can maximize profits.

